Saturday, December 19, 2020
Cat interrupts Beirut journalist reporting from streets, cute video delights many online

The sweet videos got a lot of reactions online as many praised the senior journalist for not even flinching once while speaking on camera, others wondered if she will adopt the stray follower.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 19, 2020 2:30:44 pm
beirut journalist interrupted by cat, larrisa aoun cat interrupts during reporting, cat interrupt reporter, beirut, beirut blast, viral videos, cat tv journalists, indian expressPeople praised the journalist for her professionalism unfazed by the cat. (Source: LarissaAounSky/ Twitter)

In a heart-warming incident, a journalist  was interrupted by an adorable cat while she was giving a piece to camera from the streets of Beirut in Lebanon.

Sky News Arabia’s senior reporter Larissa Aoun was giving an important update about the Beirut Port blast investigation, when the kitten decided to play with a belt from her coat.

Even though the feline kept playing with the belt, Aoun continued to talk on camera. It was only after her piece to camera was over that the journalist reacted to the furry intruder.

“My most loyal follower,” Aoun wrote on Twitter while sharing the behind the scene video.

The adorable video offered a lighter moment amid the serious reporting. As one dubbed it as interruption, Auon replied saying: “Actually Entertained more than interrupted”.

And as many couldn’t stop gushing over the kitten, Auon shared another video of her “loyal follower”, who came back again for the afternoon news update.

The adorable videos got a lot of reactions online as many praised Aoun for not even flinching once while speaking on camera, others wondered if she will adopt the stray follower.

