Cat interrupts Beirut journalist reporting from streets, cute video delights many online

People praised the journalist for her professionalism unfazed by the cat. (Source: LarissaAounSky/ Twitter)

In a heart-warming incident, a journalist was interrupted by an adorable cat while she was giving a piece to camera from the streets of Beirut in Lebanon.

Sky News Arabia’s senior reporter Larissa Aoun was giving an important update about the Beirut Port blast investigation, when the kitten decided to play with a belt from her coat.

Even though the feline kept playing with the belt, Aoun continued to talk on camera. It was only after her piece to camera was over that the journalist reacted to the furry intruder.

“My most loyal follower,” Aoun wrote on Twitter while sharing the behind the scene video.

My most loyal follower … 🐱🐱🐱 pic.twitter.com/2vS6a4i4fq — Larissa Aoun (@LarissaAounSky) December 18, 2020

The adorable video offered a lighter moment amid the serious reporting. As one dubbed it as interruption, Auon replied saying: “Actually Entertained more than interrupted”.

And as many couldn’t stop gushing over the kitten, Auon shared another video of her “loyal follower”, who came back again for the afternoon news update.

She’s back for the afternoon live 😀😀🐱🐱🐱❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HI2X25fc5D — Larissa Aoun (@LarissaAounSky) December 18, 2020

The adorable videos got a lot of reactions online as many praised Aoun for not even flinching once while speaking on camera, others wondered if she will adopt the stray follower.

Cutest furry ball😻❤️😻❤️ — Carolina Nassar (@Carolina_Nassar) December 19, 2020

This is adorable!!!! And as always Laryssa is both professional and funny! — Jana El Horr (@janahorr) December 19, 2020

Take her home!!!! 😍 she adopted u! — Sandrine (@SandrineZeynoun) December 19, 2020

She is the Lebanese cousin of the head of UK feline politics (Larry The Cat) @Number10cat — Man Hal (@Man_Hal_2020) December 18, 2020

this is too cute!! — Dalal Mawadدلال معوض (@dalalmawad) December 18, 2020

Take her home please she’s so cute ❤️ — maha the stalker (@maha29813867) December 18, 2020

Hahhaa noway 😂😂❤️❤️ im not a cat person but this one is cute — Anthony (@anthonygh89) December 18, 2020

The cutest thing i’ve seen today 😻❤️ — Reina (@reina_darwich) December 18, 2020

So now we see who was really pulling the media’s strings — zedster (@z3dster) December 18, 2020

Omg! What a sweet behind the scenes. — roland barbar (@offzrecord) December 18, 2020

most of the local journalists should learn from this video https://t.co/tpOVI6ywCS — Fares (@FaresChaker97) December 18, 2020

U gotta love cats!!! U don’t adopt them, they adopt u!!! https://t.co/gbTl8TTjYe — Sandrine (@SandrineZeynoun) December 18, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd