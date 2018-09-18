Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Cat in Bristol brings home bag with suspected class A drugs; Twitterati are amused

The official Twitter handle of Avon and Somerset Police shared a picture of dozens of wrapped up powder pouches with a tweet that read, "Forget police dogs, we should start training up cats."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 18, 2018 7:23:13 pm
dog, cat, Cat finds bag of drugs, cat found drugs, drugs, cocaine and heroin Shocked, the owner reached out to the police, who then shared the bizarre story on social media. (Source: Getty Images; Representational Image)
While dogs are often used to detect substances such as explosives and illegal drugs, it is a cat this time who somehow has managed to find a bag full of drugs. The owner of the feline, from St Pauls in Bristol, England, spotted the pet curled up next to the bag it had bought back home the previous night. Shocked, the owner reached out to the police, who then shared the story on social media.

The official Twitter handle of  Avon and Somerset Police shared a picture of dozens of wrapped up powder with a tweet that read, “Forget police dogs, we should start training up cats 🐱👮‍♂️Apparently the owner found this in the cat’s bed, with the feline curled up next to it!”

According to a BBC report, while the contents of the bag are yet to be analysed, it is suspected that the bag may consist of class A drugs.

People on social media were quite amused by the incident. While some cracked hilarious ‘cat jokes’ others wondered whether the cat ‘really’ brought the bag home. Here are some of the reactions on the tweet:

