Cat in Bristol brings home bag with suspected class A drugs; Twitterati are amused

While dogs are often used to detect substances such as explosives and illegal drugs, it is a cat this time who somehow has managed to find a bag full of drugs. The owner of the feline, from St Pauls in Bristol, England, spotted the pet curled up next to the bag it had bought back home the previous night. Shocked, the owner reached out to the police, who then shared the story on social media.

The official Twitter handle of Avon and Somerset Police shared a picture of dozens of wrapped up powder with a tweet that read, “Forget police dogs, we should start training up cats 🐱👮‍♂️Apparently the owner found this in the cat’s bed, with the feline curled up next to it!”

Forget police dogs, we should start training up cats 🐱👮‍♂️Apparently the owner found this in the cat’s bed, with the feline curled up next to it! https://t.co/0r8i8LMlQD — Avon&Somerset Police (@ASPolice) September 17, 2018

According to a BBC report, while the contents of the bag are yet to be analysed, it is suspected that the bag may consist of class A drugs.

People on social media were quite amused by the incident. While some cracked hilarious ‘cat jokes’ others wondered whether the cat ‘really’ brought the bag home. Here are some of the reactions on the tweet:

Proof that cats are awesome, cat conducts drugs raid in #Bristol https://t.co/H0fVP9R70a — Outdoor prescription (@outdoorperscrip) September 18, 2018

That cat’s got quite a habit . . . https://t.co/HY8X1mIQ8v — Grace Speaker (@Grace_Speaker) September 17, 2018

Mine just got caught in the handles of a bag and walked around with it lol — ☕️🐝 (@PBandJenellous) September 18, 2018

I always tell my cat to go steady on the catnip, as it’s the gateway to a bigger problem… — Georgina Barratt (@Ginbath) September 17, 2018

I’ll remember the “Nothing to do with me, the cat brought it in officer” defence next time I’m busted for class A drugs — Barry Havenhand (@BarryHavenhand) September 17, 2018

