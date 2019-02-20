Cat helps unlock door for its owner, Tweeple hail him as ‘hero’

A cat is winning hearts online after it helped its owner to enter her home. As it happened, college student Gabby Tropea found herself in a sticky situation when her sister mistakenly locked her out of the house. When she tried to enter through the back door, she found it closed. But thanks to her cat, it helped her to open the door.

In a video posted by Tropea on Twitter, the rear door was jammed with a wooden stick, which needed to be removed and the task was carried out successfully by Boko, a brown tabby rescued cat. She managed to pursue Boko into clawing at the stick and eventually, Boko managed to unlock the sliding door.

The footage took many by surprise and has clocked over five million views at the time of writing.

My sister accidentally locked me out of the house so I went to check if the back door was unlocked and this happened pic.twitter.com/2zkjeyFJk5 — Gabby Tropea (@gabbytropea) February 18, 2019

Reacting to the video, however, many Twitter users shared funny incidents when their cat would not pay any heed to their owner’s distress.

That’s proof, cats be setting people up. They just be trying have fun https://t.co/S1X7exOSYK — 🧐Nobye‼️ (@GetChu_Hipp) February 20, 2019

Adorable, but the first thing I thought was “Boko’s a potential security hole.”#OpSec https://t.co/jaI0MWZDhw — georgevaccaro ⚡️ (@georgevaccaro) February 20, 2019

Cats are such intelligent and amazing creatures https://t.co/IB23jUsHUk — professo depresso • 172 (@lgbtseptics) February 20, 2019

An angel, a hero, a CHONK https://t.co/UoItLS8cXU — intergalactic smart ass (@jessicasanderz) February 20, 2019

They say cat can understand us, now i trust them. https://t.co/crgVNZ6IYm — alexios (@irsyadaysri28) February 20, 2019

This is what happens when cats are not included in a risk assessment / threat model https://t.co/Gxn2fxYdnf — Lindsay (@RosalindOfArden) February 20, 2019

The cat deserve a treat and a big hug https://t.co/ObDLLUCLuP — sheiky (@_xsheikyx_) February 20, 2019

I’m convinced all cats are humans on the inside. https://t.co/GijE9S1R8t — 👾 problematic black poet 👾 (@mack_ammo) February 20, 2019

I always thought good cats were a myth. https://t.co/3nKCqYCNmO — 𝖆𝖑𝖋𝖗𝖊𝖉.𝖙𝖆𝖙𝖔𝖋𝖎 (@steadyhunger) February 20, 2019

This cat obviously been sneaking other cats in — 📍 in my bag (@Val_Minaj) February 19, 2019

Burglars boutta come through like pic.twitter.com/gqC68zhMyH — avi. 🇹🇹 (@AviTheSecretary) February 20, 2019

Last time I got looked out my cat when looking for a better view to watch me suffer from pic.twitter.com/zBfXhXlfAC — 𝕞𝕠𝕟𝕒𝕖 (@monono91) February 19, 2019

Bruuu my cat would make sure that stick was stuck 😂 — 🦂darko🐺 (@Alfredoking98) February 18, 2019

