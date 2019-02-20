Toggle Menu
Cat helps unlock door for its owner, Tweeple hail him as ‘hero’

Boko not only unlocked the door to the house, but he also unlocked many hearts online. However, many shared funny incidents when their cat would not pay any heed to their owner's distress.

Not all heroes wear cape: Boko is melting hearts online! (Source: @gabbytropea/ Twitter)

A cat is winning hearts online after it helped its owner to enter her home. As it happened, college student Gabby Tropea found herself in a sticky situation when her sister mistakenly locked her out of the house. When she tried to enter through the back door, she found it closed. But thanks to her cat, it helped her to open the door.

In a video posted by Tropea on Twitter, the rear door was jammed with a wooden stick, which needed to be removed and the task was carried out successfully by Boko, a brown tabby rescued cat. She managed to pursue Boko into clawing at the stick and eventually, Boko managed to unlock the sliding door.

The footage took many by surprise and has clocked over five million views at the time of writing.

Reacting to the video, however, many Twitter users shared funny incidents when their cat would not pay any heed to their owner’s distress.

