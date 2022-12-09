‘Cat-ar World Cup’: Cats steal the limelight by gate-crashing press conference, matches at FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is turning out to be one of the best tournaments for the fans as there have been so many upsets and goals galore in the Gulf country. From Saudi Arabia beating Argentina, to Morocco progressing to the quarterfinals by overcoming Spain and Belgium, the World Cup has seen many underdogs rise up against much-fancied and decorated opponents.

However, apart from all the action on the field, there have also been many instances of cats stealing the limelight by interrupting press conferences to visiting stadiums and training sessions.

A press conference with Brazil’s Vinicius Jr was interrupted by a furry feline but it was quickly ejected by the team’s press manager, who was then criticised by many for the way he handled the cat. Stray cats are a common feature on the streets of Doha. A video posted by Reuters on Twitter shows how cats have gate-crashed the tournament and made it ‘Cat-ar World Cup’.

Sharing an anecdote with journalists, French footballer Randal Kolo Muani revealed that his teammate Ousmane Dembele is scared of cats that are strolling around when they go out to eat outdoors.

England defender Kyle Walker discussed the squad’s ‘lucky charm’, a cat named ‘Dave’ that resides at the Three Lions’ World Cup base. Walker said the team has promised to take the cat back home if they manage to win the World Cup.

“With impromptu visits to stadiums, training sessions and press conferences, cats are stealing the limelight at the #FIFAWorldCup in Qatar,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Cats are awesome. Yay cats!” commented a Twitter user. “How can he grab a cat like that and throw her away,” said another along with angry face emojis commenting on Brazil’s press manager who picked the cat and threw it on the floor during the press conference.