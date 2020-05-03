These pictures of a cat and a snake are not what you think they are

A surprised cat owner who found her pet cheerfully playing along with a snake has shared images of the two on Twitter.
“Why did I find my cat hanging out with a snake? Neither harmed- just basking together”, reads the caption of the post. The Tweet shows several pictures of Ricky the cat and the snake lounging under the sun.
Take a look here:
why did I find my cat hanging out with a snake? neither harmed- just basking together pic.twitter.com/dvTRHF1Wiy
— ditch pony (@molly7anne) April 30, 2020
While many were shocked to see the rare friendship bloom, others cheered for the animals. Take a look at some of the comments here:
I feel like this pic is of two demons who’ve shapeshifted and reunited for some kind of ritual.
— lil kiki vert (@GrammarWench) April 30, 2020
— Helena 🌹 (@Helenarth) May 1, 2020
cats and snakes are returning to their demonic duo ways the world is healing
— croptop daddy (@userjaymes) April 30, 2020
This looks like so much fun for both of them 😭😭😭
— james🐛 (@sircork) May 1, 2020
That last pic: “look, snek! am long too!”
— Lucas Blanchard (@BlanchDaddy) April 30, 2020
Nothing serious, just two witches hanging out.
— El SMOK3Y 📿 #ThePalmwineShow (@OGCarterMillz) May 1, 2020
The beginning of the Earth Anti-Human Alliance. They’ve tasted power, and now they want it all.
— Yankee Mafioso (@BigMouthYank) April 30, 2020
I want what they have
— n/a (@GBThreezy) April 30, 2020
Since being posted, the post has garnered almost 60 lakh likes with more than nine lakh people retweeting it.
