These pictures of a cat and a snake are not what you think they are

A surprised cat owner who found her pet cheerfully playing along with a snake has shared images of the two on Twitter.

“Why did I find my cat hanging out with a snake? Neither harmed- just basking together”, reads the caption of the post. The Tweet shows several pictures of Ricky the cat and the snake lounging under the sun.

Take a look here:

why did I find my cat hanging out with a snake? neither harmed- just basking together pic.twitter.com/dvTRHF1Wiy — ditch pony (@molly7anne) April 30, 2020

While many were shocked to see the rare friendship bloom, others cheered for the animals. Take a look at some of the comments here:

I feel like this pic is of two demons who’ve shapeshifted and reunited for some kind of ritual. — lil kiki vert (@GrammarWench) April 30, 2020

cats and snakes are returning to their demonic duo ways the world is healing — croptop daddy (@userjaymes) April 30, 2020

This looks like so much fun for both of them 😭😭😭 — james🐛 (@sircork) May 1, 2020

That last pic: “look, snek! am long too!” — Lucas Blanchard (@BlanchDaddy) April 30, 2020

Nothing serious, just two witches hanging out. — El SMOK3Y 📿 #ThePalmwineShow (@OGCarterMillz) May 1, 2020

The beginning of the Earth Anti-Human Alliance. They’ve tasted power, and now they want it all. — Yankee Mafioso (@BigMouthYank) April 30, 2020

I want what they have — n/a (@GBThreezy) April 30, 2020

Since being posted, the post has garnered almost 60 lakh likes with more than nine lakh people retweeting it.

