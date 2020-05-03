Follow Us:
Sunday, May 03, 2020
COVID19

These pictures of a cat and a snake are not what you think they are

The news about the friendship came to light when Twitter user Ditch Pony posted a picture of her cat “basking” in the sun with a black snake.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2020 1:14:58 pm
Cat and snake friendship, cat and snake pictures, unusually friendship, Trending news, Indian Express news Several pictures on Twitter shows the blossoming friendship between a black cat and a snake

A surprised cat owner who found her pet cheerfully playing along with a snake has shared images of the two on Twitter.

“Why did I find my cat hanging out with a snake? Neither harmed- just basking together”, reads the caption of the post. The Tweet shows several pictures of Ricky the cat and the snake lounging under the sun.

Take a look here:

While many were shocked to see the rare friendship bloom, others cheered for the animals. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Since being posted, the post has garnered almost 60 lakh likes with more than nine lakh people retweeting it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 03: Latest News

Advertisement