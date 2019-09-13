Cashew nuts trend on Twitter after people discover what it looks like on a tree

After a user on Twitter shared a photo of what a cashew tree looks like it sparked a conversation on the micro-blogging platform with many revealing that they have no clue that this is what it looks like.

i was today years old when i learned that this is how cashews grow. pic.twitter.com/nPufY9M4Bl — Colleen Ballinger🎗 (@ColleenB123) September 12, 2019

While many found it hard to believe, they came to terms with the fact that cashews nuts are the seed of the cashew apple fruit.

Cultivated mainly in Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal in India, the nut needs to be roasted or steamed before consumption.

Many took to Twitter to share their disbelief about seeing a cashew nut on a tree.

Here are some reactions:

Now people want cashew apples! — Liberalresistance #WOMANHEARMEROAR #VETRESISTSQUAD (@Liberalresista2) September 12, 2019

So who decided to eat the nasty-looking thing at the bottom instead of the luscious looking fruit? — I (@PSchauben) September 12, 2019

Wait what the hell? My life is a lie — Aspen B. ✝️ (@trueaspenblue) September 13, 2019

I’m freaked. — Nate Powers 👌🏿 (@NatePowers15) September 12, 2019

I know. Doesn’t it change your whole perspective of buying a container of them at Costco? Madness. — 🐾Stacy Hinojosa (@stacyplays) September 12, 2019

“did you know that cashews come from a fruit” was buried DEEP in my memories — abby🎗 (@hellocmb) September 12, 2019