Watch: Hysteria erupts in New Jersey as armoured truck spills stash of cash on highway

Early morning commuters on a New Jersey highway recently hit a jackpot, when an armoured truck spilled loads of cash on the road! Yes, according to East Rutherford Police, an armoured truck scattered cash all over Route 3 West near Route 17 on Thursday morning, causing hysteria with multiple crash and commuters running on the road to gather dollars strewn on the road.

“We don’t know how much was lost,” East Rutherford police Lt. William Lorenc to NJ.com. “They’re doing an audit now.” The cops also asked eyewitnesses for videos and photos to hold a proper investigation.

Several videos posted on Twitter and Instagram show cash flying as it was snowing and people picking the money off the highway, some collecting it even in plastic bags, exiting from cars and creating a commotion on the busy road.

No joke…. it’s SNOWING money! Accident involving a Brink truck on Route 3 in East Rutherford sends cash flying. 💰 ❄️ @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/zASqW6idG1 — Nick Amador (@NickAmadorTV) December 13, 2018

Two bags of money fell out of a Brink’s armoured truck when its back door malfunctioned – one with $370,000 case and another with $140,000, USA Today reported. However, only about $11,000 was returned to the East Rutherford Police Department.

“Of the $510,000 dropped, Brink’s personnel and honest drivers retrieved about $205,000. Five people then handed back an additional $11,000 as of Friday,” the report added.

Approx 8:30am ERPD received calls of an armored truck spilling cash along Rt 3 West, motorists exited vehicles attempting to remove cash causing multiple MV Crashes. Detectives are investigating. We ask any person with info or video of this incident, call ERPD 201-438-0165 — East Rutherford Police (@ERutherfordPD) December 13, 2018

While about $295,000 still remains missing, cops warned that technically the money belongs to the Brink’s so anyone who left with the money can face charges. “You can be arrested for this, but the issue and the hard part is identifying who the actors are. Who picked up the money and left?” a cop told NewJersey.com.