Watch: Python coils around woman’s leg after she tries to rescue it from under car

An Australian woman who tried to rescue a snake that was under her car ended up having to call emergency services after the reptile coiled around her leg tightly.

Queensland Police said they responded to an emergency call from a property at Samford Valley, northwest of Brisbane in Australia where a woman had a carpet python, coiled around her leg.

According to a Daily Mail report, the woman was working in her garage on October 6 when she found the python under the car. However, the snake turned on her as she tried to rescue it from under the vehicle.

Footage shared on Queensland Police Service's Facebook page shows the woman standing outside her garage with

the snake coiled up around her leg.

The video then shows the woman holding the snake’s head as an officer removes the snake. The footage also shows the woman walking across her driveway and releasing the snake back in the grass.

Carpet pythons or diamond pythons are found throughout mainland Australia and regions of Southwest Australia. Though they are not poisonous, their bites can cause puncture wounds.

