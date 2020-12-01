Woman saves puppy with bare hands after python nearly chokes it

scorecardresearch
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 1, 2020 4:33:09 pm
Carpet python, dog, Queensland, Australia, Carpet python choke puppy, Carpet python attacks pet dog, Carpet python chocks nine-week-old puppy, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.The pet owner can be seen hitting the snake with a roll of Christmas paper before using her hands to free the dog from the snake.

A dog owner saved her puppy with her bare hands after a carpet python attempted to choke the pet to death. The video of the rescue act is now being widely shared on social media.

The video recorded on November 27 shows the snake darting out of a bush before wrapping itself around the nine-week-old puppy named Jasper.

Queensland resident Michelle van Schouwen is seen rushing outside to rescue the dog. She is seen striking the snake with a roll of Christmas paper before using her hands to free the dog.

Watch the video here:

“It was just panic, so I ran and when I got to the end of the patio I just sort of froze and screamed,” Ms van Schouwen told local news channel Win News.

According to a Daily Mail report, the puppy managed to escape with a bite to its left ear and a bruised lung.

