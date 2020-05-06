This video of a group playing carrom using people is a hit on social media

Taking the term ‘carom men’ quite literally, the video shows four people acting as carom coins while another person takes the place of the striker coin. Taking the term ‘carom men’ quite literally, the video shows four people acting as carom coins while another person takes the place of the striker coin.

One group of people have come up with a unique version of the traditional game of carrom where the role of the coins and striker are played by people.

Traditionally played on a board made of wood, this version was ‘played’ on a box drawn on the ground using white paint. Scoring pockets were drawn on all four sides of the ‘board’

Four people play the role of carrom coins, while one plays the role of the striker. In the undated video, two players on opposite ends of the board direct the striker towards coins and successfully put in all four ‘coins’.

Watch the video:

The video that was originally made on short video app TikTok has since been shared on multiple platforms.

