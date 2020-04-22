War veteran who slept with wife’s photo next to him gets special gift from caregiver

The veteran was seen moved to tears while kissing and hugging the pillow. (Thistleton Lodge/ Facebook) The veteran was seen moved to tears while kissing and hugging the pillow. (Thistleton Lodge/ Facebook)

A 94-year-old British war veteran was moved to tears when a member of the staff at his assisted-living facility surprised him a throw pillow that had his late wife’s photo on it.

After noticing that Ken Benbow always slept with a photograph of Ada, his late wife of 71 years, one of the caregivers at Thistleton Lodge in Lancashire decided to print the woman’s photo on a cushion for him. The poignant moment when 17-year-old carer Kia Tobin presented the special gift to the former Royal Navy serviceman in World War II was captured on camera and shared on the nursing home’s Facebook page.

“We know our residents are missing their loved ones at this time, but let’s not forget those who sadly aren’t here with us anymore,” the facility wrote in the post. “Safe to say we all shed a tear with Ken today.”

The elderly man and the young caregiver became social media stars over night.

“Ada was the most wonderful, most caring wife,” Benbow told BBC Breakfast. “When I got the cushion it was the most precious thing I could have wished for.” He has been living in the facility after his wife died at the age of 93 in August 2019.

Talking to Good Morning Britain, Tobin said she decided to print the photo on a pillow because she had found him with the photo every night.

“It was so rewarding as well, it doesn’t cost a lot and it made him so happy,” she said.

People on social media have been praised Tobin for her thoughtful gesture.

