Cardboard cut-outs pose as guests for Michigan couple’s wedding amid COVID-19

Cardboard cut-out wedding guests will make for a not-so-cookie-cutter wedding as a Michigan couple prepares to tie the knot during the coronavirus pandemic.

After Amy Simonson and Dan Stuglik’s wedding plans were disrupted amid the outbreak, a packaging company donated more than 100 cardboard cut-outs to pose as stand-ins for the family and friends who couldn’t attend the wedding on April 4 because of Michigan’s stay-at-home order.

Menasha Packaging Co. in Coloma made cut-outs to resemble guests tall and short, young and old, with long hair, short hair and ponytails.

″(Stuglik) was just looking for a general person shape, but I was able to make a little bit more realistic audience for them,” Ted Harris, customer service and design manager at Menasha, told The Herald-Palladium.

Stuglik, a Coloma Township police officer, said he’ll forever be thankful to Menasha for helping him do something

special for his fiancée.

“I wanted to do something (creative) so she wouldn’t walk down the aisle to an empty church,” he said. “That was a painful part that her wedding was being stripped away from her, but Menasha helped bring a little back.”

