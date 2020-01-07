‘Car pooling’: Pictures of car submerged in swimming pool go viral; here’s is how it happened

The pictures went viral after the West Palm Police Department posted the picture of the submerged car on their Facebook page. The pictures also triggered hilarious reactions online. The pictures went viral after the West Palm Police Department posted the picture of the submerged car on their Facebook page. The pictures also triggered hilarious reactions online.

Picture of a car “parked” inside a swimming pool are making rounds on the internet. According to the police, the driver had accidentally backed the car into a Florida hotel’s swimming pool. Though the vehicle completely submerged under the water, the passenger and the driver managed to get out of the car safely.

The incident came to light when the West Palm Police Department shared the photos on their Facebook page which showed the car submerged in the pool at the Holiday Inn Express hotel.

The pictures, which soon went viral, garnered hilarious reactions online. While one Facebook user commented “Gives a new definition to carpooling”, others mocked the picture and said that it was the perfect definition of poolside parking. Take a look at some more rection here:

