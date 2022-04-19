Car slides down the road and plunges into a river in Latvia. Watch video

A car driver forgot to apply the handbrake after parking a red Peugeot in Riga, Latvia’s capital, and unfortunately, the vehicle ended up plunging into the nearby River Daugava. A video showing the car sliding out of the parking slot, crossing the road, and falling into the river has surfaced online.

The clip shared by Now This News on Twitter shows the red car slowly moving backwards and a white car turns to the left side avoiding a collision. The red car enters the next lane where other vehicles are seen speeding. Another white car slows down spotting the moving red car and halts for a while. The red car accurately avoids collision with two posts, enters the spillway, and falls into the river. The end of the clip shows the car submerged in water.

Watch the video here:

This car took a solo journey across a busy road after the driver forgot to apply the handbrake. No one was hurt, and the car has been retrieved from the river. pic.twitter.com/ZwuiNH9sei — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 19, 2022

The 1:00-minute clip, which has garnered more than 3,06,000 views so far, has left netizens shocked. “The driver of that white car: ‘OMG, what’s he doing? Suicide?'” commented a user.

Too many coincidences… Especially that trajectory.. — #kihara (@nguyaikihara) April 19, 2022

The driver of that white car: "OMG, 😱what's he doing? 😉Suicide?"😂 — Happy Joker (@JoeyWong1987) April 19, 2022

As per a Euronews report, the incident happened on April 14. Two people left the car after parking it opposite the river and there were no passengers inside it as the vehicle rolled out. According to the police, the failure to apply the handbrake led to the incident.

After the car sank to the bottom of the river, emergency services found it difficult to spot the vehicle and could retrieve it on April 15, as per Jalopnik.