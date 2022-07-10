Car escapes landslide just in time in China. Watch video

A car driver escaped a landslide in China’s southwestern Sichuan province just in the nick of time as debris from a mountain landed on the highway it was travelling. A video showing the car driver’s swift James Bond-like get away from the havoc has surfaced online.

In the clip shared by Now This News on Twitter, the car is seen speeding away from the tunnel, barely making it out before the debris falls over it. Plumes of smoke and debris are seen in the area after the landslide.

Watch the video here:

Straight out of an action movie: A driver barely escaped from a tunnel as a rock and mudslide struck in Sichuan, China. According to local media, no casualties were reported in the area as a result of the slides. pic.twitter.com/UEf7eagD3k — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 10, 2022

“Straight out of an action movie: A driver barely escaped from a tunnel as a rock and mudslide struck in Sichuan, China,” tweeted Now This News.

Local reports said there were no casualties after the slides.

According to Accuweather, northern parts of China recorded extraordinarily high temperatures while southern parts witnessed unusually wet conditions. The landslide is said to have been caused because of the fickle weather in recent weeks.

In January this year, 14 people were killed and three others injured in a landslide at a construction site in southwestern China. During the landslide, workers were building a training facility for a hospital in Bijie city in Guizhou province, Associated Press reported.