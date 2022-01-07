Watch: Car lands on tram tracks in Istanbul after driver takes wrong turn

A shocking surveillance footage from Turkey’s capital Istanbul shows a car moving on the tram tracks, much to the astonishment of passengers who were waiting for a tram on the platform.

The footage, reportedly taken from Topkapi station, shows a silver car zoom past a tram station as passengers step forward to get a better look at the strange occurrence. The car also managed to slow down at the platform. Eventually, it was hauled out after the fire brigade and the police were informed.

As per media reports, the car landed on the tram tracks after the driver took a wrong turn at a busy intersection. Fortunately, no one was injured.

This is not the first time that train or tram tracks were invaded by motorists. In July last year, a car thief in the UK tried to evade arrest by driving a stolen vehicle on the railway tracks and causing major transport disruption.