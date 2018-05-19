‘Avengers: Infinity War’ fans, these Captain America memes are perfect for a double dose of humour

Yet again, an Avengers-themed meme has cropped up. This time it’s Captain America. (Source: Steph_I_Will/Twitter) Yet again, an Avengers-themed meme has cropped up. This time it’s Captain America. (Source: Steph_I_Will/Twitter)

While the latest Avengers movie Infinity War has become the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time in worldwide box office earnings, it is the meme game that has constantly created a buzz on social media. From the video of Indian superhero Krrish joining forces with the Avengers to the Netizens turning their climax grief into hilarious memes, the mockery has been never-ending.

Yet again, a new Avengers-themed meme has cropped up and this too will leave you ROFL-ing. The image features Captain America from the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, where Steve Rogers delivers a public service announcement (PSA).

The whole scene basically puts the spotlight on Rogers giving a positive speech while reminding people about the mistakes they have made in life. Seems like it was perfect fodder for Twitterati to come up with a series of memes reminding people of various bad decisions that they could have taken in their lives. After all, when it comes to humour, the Internet is one place you can rely upon. Check out the hilarious tweets here:

So, you’re about to be 35 and don’t have at least double your salary saved for retirement. pic.twitter.com/1k3tq00iHX — Avengers’ Funeral Coordinator (@Steph_I_Will) May 16, 2018

So…. You heard YANNY instead of LAUREL…. pic.twitter.com/wqgR2qq1y1 — MissShadowLovely 🖤 (@MsShadowLovely) May 16, 2018

so you thought you can easily move on from the damage caused by infinity war pic.twitter.com/3rpoGazcQF — point break (@MARVEL0VE) May 16, 2018

So You accidentally downloaded a low quality version from Google images pic.twitter.com/smmLEEgyMr — neontaster (@neontaster) May 16, 2018

So. You farted while testifying in a murder trial. pic.twitter.com/CM3t3RkJNU — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) May 16, 2018

so you wanna be a god pic.twitter.com/6GDIlWtFsh — bailey (@tightyspidey) May 15, 2018

So, I’m an Avenger now pic.twitter.com/qs9NXFx4w6 — Loki Sighting at Local City Zoo (@hemswhoreth) May 15, 2018

so, you have a metal arm? that is awesome dude! pic.twitter.com/tNP4zFMDXH — s p i d e r – m a n (@spideyscomics) May 16, 2018

From replacing Captain America’s face with other characters to adding the Marvel fictional superhero in other sitcoms, Netizens did a lot of brainstorming while creating this meme. Don’t miss out on these:

So. No one told you life was gonna be this way… pic.twitter.com/u49fQeNAyz — Emerald Demond (@EmeraldDemond) May 16, 2018

so. you don’t feel so good pic.twitter.com/DpIu3DiMO4 — maria (@cevansdoritos) May 15, 2018

