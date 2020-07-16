Six-year-old who saved sister from dog gets messages of praise from Chris Evans, other stars

A boy, who is being hailed as a ‘hero’ for saving his little sister from a dog, has been receiving a lot of praise, but what made his day were messages from actor Chris ‘Captain America’ Evans and other actors who’ve played superheroes.
After the accident earlier this month, six-year-old Bridger’s aunt Nikki Walker posted a picture of him on Instagram, and wrote about how the boy had suffered injuries to his face.
“Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe,” she wrote in the post.
“He later said, ‘If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.’ After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home,” she wrote. “We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks.”
In response, Evans recorded a special message for the six-year-old in which the actor praised the boy for his bravery, and promised to send him an authentic Captain America shield.
“Pal, you’re a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless — your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you,” Evans said in the recorded message.
Bridger’s aunt shared a video of him watching the video while wearing a Captain America suit.
Other Hollywood stars including Mark Ruffalo, who played Hulk in the Avengers movies, wrote a heartfelt message for him.
“People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart,” Ruffalo wrote.
Other actors who’ve played superheroes – like Robbie Amell (who plays Firestorm on TV show The Flash), Brie Larson (who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel films), and Grant Gustin (who plays the Flash on The CW) – were among those who sent messages of support for Bridger.
In an update, his aunt wrote that the boy is recovering well.
“His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him,” she wrote.
She also defended the owners of the dog that had attacked the child.
“The dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident,” she wrote.
