‘Can’t mess with nature’: Eagle flies away with drone, video triggers hilarious reactions online

A video of an eagle flying off with a drone has left netizens amused after it went viral on social media.

The undated video features the drone filming a beach and moving towards the shore before being plucked by the bird, who flies away with it.

The clip, which was originally shared on Facebook, later went viral on several social media platforms. “Eagle plucks a drone out of the sky and flies off with it,” wrote a user @buitengebieden while posting the clip on Twitter.

Eagle plucks a drone out of the sky and flies off with it.. pic.twitter.com/7vpV97EV6d — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 2, 2021

Viewed over one lakh times, the clip has prompted several reactions among netizens with many quite amused with the incident.

“Reminds me of the scene in the movie, “The eagles are coming, the eagles are coming,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

The eagle’s chicks are going to be very confused by the food mom brought home. — Bobby Kang🧢🎣 (@BobbyKang) February 2, 2021

This is awesome — Joe Reiss (@joer3155) February 2, 2021

Literally a Birds eye view… — ⚘Phil; Hearts on my Sleeve.💙 (@A_Guy_on_Here) February 2, 2021

Reminds me of the scene in the movie, “The eagles are coming, the eagles are coming”. — C S (@clarksville999) February 2, 2021