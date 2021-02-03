scorecardresearch
‘Can’t mess with nature’: Eagle flies away with drone, video triggers hilarious reactions online

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 3, 2021 9:10:55 pm
The undated video features the drone filming a beach and moving towards the shore before being plucked by the bird, who flies away with it.

A video of an eagle flying off with a drone has left netizens amused after it went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over one lakh times, the clip has prompted several reactions among netizens with many quite amused with the incident.

“Reminds me of the scene in the movie, “The eagles are coming, the eagles are coming,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

