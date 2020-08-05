How a man’s plans for a marriage proposal was reduced to ashes

While the proposal hardly went as planned, the man wasn’t left completed dejected as his partner decided to say yes. While the proposal hardly went as planned, the man wasn’t left completed dejected as his partner decided to say yes.

Balloons, a room filled with candles and a ring. A man in England had planned the perfect setting at his home to propose to his girlfriend. Unfortunately, the surprise was reduced to ashes literally when the house caught fire.

The official account of the South Yorkshire Fire and rescue department shared the story of the incident as a caution to all the romantics, who plan to use candles while proposing to their loved ones.

“Look closely. What do you see? That’s right, hundreds of tea light candles! Candle,” began the Twitter thread, which has now gone viral on the microblogging website. “Want to know what happened here? We thought you did. It involves a romantic proposal that didn’t quite go to plan, and includes an important lesson around candle use.”

So here’s the deal… Last night three crews were mobilised to a flat fire in Sheffield. They dealt with it quickly, as ever, before trying to establish what caused it. So, a quick chat with the occupant revealed that this room had been filled with 100s of tea lights. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KTAd9z0kxM — South Yorkshire Fire (@SYFR) August 4, 2020

Explaining how the incident took place, they wrote, “It had also been filled with balloons (yep, that’s what you can see in this photo) and, as you’d expect, a nice bottle of wine… Clinking glasses. This was going to be the scene of a romantic proposal and the occupant, a chap who we shall not name, had really gone to town!”

With the scene set, he went round the corner to pick his girlfriend up, ready for the big moment. As they returned, though, their flat was on fire. The culprit? Yep, you guessed it, the tea lights… 😭 (Look closely and you’ll see them) ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/W8sjcKAuKv — South Yorkshire Fire (@SYFR) August 4, 2020

While the proposal hardly went as planned, the man wasn’t left completed dejected as his partner decided to say “yes”.

The fire department concluded the thread by informing netizens that no one was injured in the blaze.

As romantic as they are, and as much as we all love ’em, candles can be SO dangerous. Please, please: 🕯️ extinguish them properly when you’ve done

❌don’t put them near flammable items, like curtains

💍 don’t leave 100s of tea lights unattended That’ll be all, folks!🧡 pic.twitter.com/ThBNh6pznr — South Yorkshire Fire (@SYFR) August 4, 2020

