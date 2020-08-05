scorecardresearch
How a man’s plans for a marriage proposal was reduced to ashes

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 5, 2020 7:35:49 pm
Balloons, a room filled with candles and a ring. A man in England had planned the perfect setting at his home to propose to his girlfriend. Unfortunately, the surprise was reduced to ashes literally when the house caught fire.

The official account of the South Yorkshire Fire and rescue department shared the story of the incident as a caution to all the romantics, who plan to use candles while proposing to their loved ones.

“Look closely. What do you see? That’s right, hundreds of tea light candles! Candle,” began the Twitter thread, which has now gone viral on the microblogging website. “Want to know what happened here? We thought you did. It involves a romantic proposal that didn’t quite go to plan, and includes an important lesson around candle use.”

Explaining how the incident took place, they wrote, “It had also been filled with balloons (yep, that’s what you can see in this photo) and, as you’d expect, a nice bottle of wine… Clinking glasses. This was going to be the scene of a romantic proposal and the occupant, a chap who we shall not name, had really gone to town!”

While the proposal hardly went as planned, the man wasn’t left completed dejected as his partner decided to say “yes”.

The fire department concluded the thread by informing netizens that no one was injured in the blaze.

