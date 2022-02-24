Cancer survivor mom welcomes baby girl on Feb 22 at 2.22 am in room 2

Palindrome dates are rare and every time people come across them, the frenzy surrounding them are through the roof. However, for one cancer survivor, the latest one—February 22—was nothing short of a miracle.

The birth of any couple’s first child is special and if it coincides with a numerical phenomenon, it becomes extra special. But for Aberli and Hank Spear, it meant much more than any number. The North Carolina couple were once told they may never have a child.

At 2.22 am Tuesday—February 22—their baby girl arrived in delivery room No. 2 at the Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington.

“Her mom, Aberli, is a survivor of Hodgkin’s lymphoma. While cancer treatments saved her life, they also made a successful pregnancy unlikely,” the hospital said in a press release sharing the joyous news.

“After a long journey, the Spears received a priceless reward for their faith, patience and perseverance on this special Tuesday,” the press release said.

The new parents planned to show their gratitude through the name of their daughter, and they chose ‘Judah’ which means ‘praise’ in Hebrew. “She’s our miracle baby,” the new mother was quoted as saying by the hospital.

Talking about baby Judah, whose middle name is Grace, the couple said there’s more to her rarity. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, which equals 122 total ounces, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

After being diagnosed with cancer in 2014, Aberli was given an all-clear from doctors in 2020. However, the chances of having a baby seemed bleak. “We went to the egg-freezing clinic, but we decided not to because it was too expensive,” the mother recalled. “So, we prayed that we would have kids,” she added.

While her original due date was for Tuesday, Aberli had to be admitted early for blood pressure issues. However, after 26 hours of labour, the baby arrived on the special day, according to ABC News.

Jessica Brown, a nursing director at the hospital, told Good Morning America the numerology of Judah’s birth stood out to the hospital staff too. “We share in the excitement of every birth at the Women’s & Children’s Center at Alamance Regional, but when you come up with all two’s like this, it is very exciting,” Brown said.

February 22, 2022, or 22/02/2022 gained a lot of attention around the world. It was not only a palindrome but also an ambigram—the date read the same from left to right, right to left and even upside down when seen on a digital clock.