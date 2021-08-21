Impressed by Canadian teenager’s love for basketball, neighbours surprise him with new gear

A Canadian neighbourhood came together to surprise a young basketball fan. Seeing a young boy’s love for the sport, residents got together to gift a net spread to the teenager who couldn’t leave his ball at all.

Anthony Muobike, 14, used to dribble every day for hours, sometimes for up to four hours, on his driveway in Edmonton. Seeing him practise without proper resources, one neighbour, Ian Ray, posted on a Facebook page to raise money to surprise him with the sweetest gift. When he was called out of his home, he got a little scared, however, the thoughtful gesture, left him emotional.

In an interview, Muobike told Global News that he was scared as whenever he dribbled, he thought that it would disturb his neighbours. However, his talent started to catch the attention of the locals, particularly Ray. “I kind of figured it would be cool if he had a net,” Ray told the media outlet.

Ray, in the Facebook post, had urged people to help the kid with a new basketball net. Many offered their used nets but as the Facebook post went viral, Canadian Tire gifted Muobike a hoop and a basketball. The community also received cash donations, with which they bought Moubike a Sport Chek gift card for $750.

“You’ll see me out there, in the NBA, that’s where you’ll find me,” a grateful Muobike told CTV News.

This teenager in Canada got a knock on his door from the neighbors and thought he might be in trouble for dribbling his basketball all hours of the day. That’s not why they were there. Please take 2-minutes. Kindness. Humanity. Community. Pass it on…pic.twitter.com/SBcrtdDisX — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 18, 2021

Moubike’s story caught the attention of many, including NBA player and basketball champion Lebron James. According to CTV News, James posted a story on Instagram writing, “This is pure and beautiful. That community is amazing. Nobody can fulfill their dreams alone.”

Appreciating Moubike’s talent, James added, “Anthony keep working kid. You have another fan in me.”

Sharing the video on Twitter, former professional basketball player Rex Chapman said, “Please take 2-minutes. Kindness. Humanity. Community. Pass it on…”