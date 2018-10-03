Boy going into surgery asks doctor to fix his teddy bear

A medical resident present at the operating room took the photo of the neurosurgeon ‘operating’ on the teddy bear. (Source: Daniel McNeely/ Twitter) A medical resident present at the operating room took the photo of the neurosurgeon ‘operating’ on the teddy bear. (Source: Daniel McNeely/ Twitter)

In a sweet gesture, a Canadian surgeon in Halifax ‘operated’ on a teddy bear at the request of a little boy. Eight-year-old Jackson McKie, who was under the knife himself, like most young patients brought a stuffed toy to the operating room with him. After he was administered anaesthesia, McKie asked if his doctor could also fix a tear in his fluffy friend. Dr Daniel McNeely couldn’t say no and now photos of him patching up the teddy bear has been melting hearts online.

Posting two photos of him fixing the small teddy, the neurosurgeon attached with the IWK Health Centre wrote, “Patient asks if I can also fix teddy bear just before being put off to sleep … how could I say no?” The photo is going viral nearly 20,000 shares at the time of writing. Pictures showed the doctor ready for surgery with gloves and mask on, ‘operating’ the brown teddy bear whose face is covered by a tiny mask!

Patient asks if I can also fix teddy bear just before being put off to sleep… how could I say no? pic.twitter.com/WOKFc5zr91 — P. Daniel McNeely (@pdmcneely) September 30, 2018

“I thought if there was something I could do to help make him feel better, it seemed like a simple gesture and I was only too happy to oblige,” McNeely told The Canadian Press after the photos struck the chords of thousands of people across the globe.

“I thought it might make a few people smile, that was the only intention I had,” he added. “I’m glad that others are enjoying it,” the report said.

this is the most precious thing ever I’m sobbing https://t.co/jcZKmFvZg3 — Mawadda (@starryniightt) October 3, 2018

A very special neurosurgeon :) https://t.co/jL0HDQV4J9 — Erin Brohman (@BrohmanCBC) October 3, 2018

Thanks I wasn’t planning on crying tonight but it’s fine I guess https://t.co/jJVs3VEJuO — Émanuel (@uhmanyel) October 3, 2018

A new kind of health care where treating the whole person and all their needs improves the experience. It is the simple things that make the difference and often cost little or no money. https://t.co/WclWUmV8ji — Michelle DiEmanuele (@mdiemanuele) October 3, 2018

This was his first tweet. Talk about hitting a grand slam on your first at bat. https://t.co/FJ33fnLEU8 — Carman Pirie (@pirie) October 3, 2018

Absolutely made my day! Kindness and generosity in practice! https://t.co/nonWTPCU3h — Dina Moati (@dinamoati) October 3, 2018

Get me more P. Daniel McNeelys. Put one in every community. Put one in every household. One on every street corner. Get. Me. MORE! https://t.co/C8uEPRvwEL — Alyssa MacKinnon (@lyssamackinnon) October 3, 2018

A medical professional not only provides care to a patient for their illness. A medical professional provides care in ways that make the patient, family and friend feel safe and confident. This is a true medical professional. https://t.co/iRQhJ23FgY — Robert Wilson (@80524Rob) October 3, 2018

Restoring my faith in humanity, one suture at a time! https://t.co/jHR4ODYSSc — Amanda Hogg (@AmandaHogg7) October 3, 2018

not all heroes wear capes https://t.co/8kO0UYDJXT — baby🕸🎃 (@noturbabydoll_) October 3, 2018

You are incredible! Brought tears to my eyes. Thank you! — Matea Kokorovic (@mateakoko) October 3, 2018

This literally made my day… I may have a stiffen moose who could use you’re expertise! #doctorswhodomore — Amanda L. Davis (@AL_Davis2) October 2, 2018

You’re awesome for doing this. I still remember my Cabbage Patch doll getting fixed at the hospital after I was in a car crash when I was 4. It meant a lot. — Jasmine Jensen (@jasminerjensen) October 3, 2018

I hope this makes the med school curriculum for a kinder, more gentle world and the health services within it! — Marilyn Luscombe (@nbccpres) October 2, 2018

My doctor did this for me (on my stuffed Snoopy) when I was going into surgery at age 6. I’m 48 now. Proof this is something your patient will never forget. ❤️ — Kelly Hughes (@LocalKelly) October 2, 2018

My favorite cases are the ones they ask you to also fix tedy’s broken bone and then put them in the same cast and they wake up with matching casts. Love what we do!! — Megan Kuba, MD (@pedssportsmama) October 1, 2018

According to the National Post, the specialist asked the nurses to prepare a small table with some tools after the boy’s surgery. The doctor used leftover stitches from McKie’s procedure to patch up the bear, he refers to as ‘Little Baby’. Asked about the photo, he informed that a medical resident at the IWK Health Centre snapped the unusual moment.

The patient is recovering well at home and was glad after being reunited with his friend. “His family has printed a photo of the extra-special operation,” CTV News Canada reported.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd