Canadian student emails 246 Nicoles in search of the one he had met!

“Met you last night and you gave me the wrong number,” the man wrote in the subject line. (Source: Getty Images) “Met you last night and you gave me the wrong number,” the man wrote in the subject line. (Source: Getty Images)

A Canadian student decided to go the extra mile when the girl he liked ended up giving him a wrong number. Trying to track down the ‘Nicole’ he had met a night prior, he emailed 246 women at the University of Calgary with the first name “Nicole”. Interestingly, out of the many women he contacted, some decided to get together and strike up a friendship.

“We have this Nicole network now,” the communications student Nicole Manaog told AFP. The girls gang was created after Carlos Zetina met the Nicole and two got along extremely well. However, Zetina failed to catch her last name and even ended up with a wrong phone number, stated the same report.

ALSO READ | Utah Bar association accidentally sends picture of topless woman to every lawyer in the state

“Met you last night and you gave me the wrong number,” Zetina wrote in the subject line of the email he sent to the women. However, the ‘Nicole’ he was looking for was a Dutch exchange student and did not have an email address affiliated with the university in Canada’s Alberta province.

Do the other Nicoles’ got together and started a long thread as well as created a Facebook page “Nicole From Last Night” to initiate a conversation with Zetina. “We created a Facebook page and we’ve been chatting that way,” a theater student Nicole Rathberger told the news agency. “It’s kind of neat that we’ve been using the technology to get to know each other,” she added. Around 15 of the Nicoles met up at the bar near the university campus.

Finally, the Nicole who was being searched was made aware of the situation by a friend. She is also expected to attend the next meeting of the ‘Nicole’ group along with 25 more women. Moreover, a text message was also sent to Zetina and the Nicole he met plan to get coffee next week Rathberger told the agency.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd