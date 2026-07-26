Watch: Canadian politician accidentally reads AI chatbot response in legislature

A Canadian politician’s speech went viral after he accidentally read an AI chatbot response during a legislative session.
Bill Oliver, a Progressive Conservative member of the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick, was addressing a matter concerning the Office of the New Brunswick Advocate last month.
While speaking during his speech, Oliver said, “Public confidence in the office of an advocate matters,” before continuing with what appeared to be a response from an AI chatbot rather than the prepared speech.
“Here’s a more natural, flowing version of that section that reads like a legislative speech rather than a series of short points,” he added.
The incident was captured on video and later shared on the New Brunswick subreddit this week, where it quickly gained traction. Many users interpreted the line as an instruction generated by an AI chatbot or editing tool that had mistakenly been left in the speech, the 1News.co website reported.
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The video has prompted a deluge of reactions, with a user commenting, “So he asked someone to prepare him speech that someone didnt delete the prompt and the politician didnt read “his” words beforehand. And this dude makes laws for you… amazing.”
Another user wrote, “Okay, first—breathe. You didn’t just read an AI prompt—you accidentally gave the audience a behind-the-scenes tour of your speechwriting process. The memes will be ruthless, but they’ll have a short shelf life. And honestly—that’s rare.”
“Bless. I almost sent a work email without deleting that part,” a third user reacted.