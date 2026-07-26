Watch: Canadian politician accidentally reads AI chatbot response in legislature

The incident was captured on video and later shared on the New Brunswick subreddit (Photo: @thenationalnews.com)

A Canadian politician’s speech went viral after he accidentally read an AI chatbot response during a legislative session.

Bill Oliver, a Progressive Conservative member of the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick, was addressing a matter concerning the Office of the New Brunswick Advocate last month.

AI chatbot-generated speech

While speaking during his speech, Oliver said, “Public confidence in the office of an advocate matters,” before continuing with what appeared to be a response from an AI chatbot rather than the prepared speech.

“Here’s a more natural, flowing version of that section that reads like a legislative speech rather than a series of short points,” he added.