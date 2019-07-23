Canadian Police apologise after switching on cat filter during live press briefing

British Columbia’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (BCRCMP) issued an apology after someone turned on the cat filter during the live-streaming of a briefing on Facebook. Sergeant Janelle Shoihet was addressing a briefing on a double homicide on Friday when the filter was accidentally switched on.

Advertising

A photo of the officer with added animated cat features—pink ears and whiskers—was shared by a journalist on Twitter. The police official was briefing journalists about the murders of an American woman and her Australian boyfriend, who were found dead on a remote highway earlier this week.

The B.C. RCMP are giving a press conference on the two people murdered on the Alaska Highway, and they have the cat ear filter on. pic.twitter.com/j8GvkvKA4u — Tyler Dawson (@tylerrdawson) July 19, 2019

While most people were puzzled and wondered if it was a photoshopped image, the police later clarified that the use of the filter was a mistake and apologised.

“Yes, we are aware and addressing it as it’s an automatic setting. Thank you, we will rectify and issue a video shortly,” they wrote online.

Yes we are aware and addressing it as it’s an automatic setting. Thank you, we will rectify and issue a video shortly. — BCRCMP (@BCRCMP) July 19, 2019

The RCMP later uploaded a version of the press conference in which the cat filter wasn’t used. But many questioned why the police force had a cat-filter “as an automatic setting”.

Many reacted to the incident with memes and GIFs, while others said that the police should have double-checked the settings given the briefing dealt with a serious issue.

This is something they should’ve checked when doing a presser on murder. https://t.co/WFVzK3Nnu9 — Rep. Jim Nash (@JimNashMN) July 22, 2019

The intern is getting fired. https://t.co/wyLZA5h5AU — Kevin Bellinger (@cluelessmuppet) July 22, 2019

Automatic setting??? Wtf. RCMP have this set as an actual “automatic setting”. Riiiiight. What’s the real story. Should be taken down too — Chere Michelle (@chere_michelle) July 20, 2019

“cat on default” is the new “our account was hacked” https://t.co/eofTVjStxX — habit forming timothy (@TimCushing) July 20, 2019

this👏🏼is👏🏼why👏🏼you 👏🏼should👏🏼 have👏🏼 an👏🏼 expert 👏🏼managing👏🏼 your 👏🏼social👏🏼 — Jenn Jefferys (@JennJefferys) July 20, 2019

Yeah….everyone knows “cat ears” is the absolute default filter for videos pic.twitter.com/QE8m2sbV6k — 𝕷𝖎𝖔𝖓𝖍𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖙 ウェスト (@Lionheart_West) July 20, 2019

Royal Canadian Meowntain Police — Bramha Ghosh (@bramhaghosh) July 20, 2019

Don’t ask/Don’t tell — Alex Fitzpatrick (@agfitzp) July 19, 2019

Each day stupider than the last, through the permanent miracle of technological advancement. — Jon Pye (@j_pye) July 19, 2019

This isn’t the first time this error occurred during a live-streaming event. Earlier this year, the cat filter was on for a press conference streamed by the Pakistani regional government, leaving people in splits.