Canadian Police apologise after switching on cat filter during live press briefing

The RCMP later uploaded a version of the press conference in which the cat filter wasn't used. But many questioned why the police force had a cat-filter "as an automatic setting".

The screenshot of the live-streaming went viral online and the agency apologised. (Source/; tylerrdawson/ Twitter)

British Columbia’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (BCRCMP) issued an apology after someone turned on the cat filter during the live-streaming of a briefing on Facebook. Sergeant Janelle Shoihet was addressing a briefing on a double homicide on Friday when the filter was accidentally switched on.

A photo of the officer with added animated cat features—pink ears and whiskers—was shared by a journalist on Twitter. The police official was briefing journalists about the murders of an American woman and her Australian boyfriend, who were found dead on a remote highway earlier this week.

While most people were puzzled and wondered if it was a photoshopped image, the police later clarified that the use of the filter was a mistake and apologised.

“Yes, we are aware and addressing it as it’s an automatic setting. Thank you, we will rectify and issue a video shortly,” they wrote online.

Many reacted to the incident with memes and GIFs, while others said that the police should have double-checked the settings given the briefing dealt with a serious issue.

This isn’t the first time this error occurred during a live-streaming event. Earlier this year, the cat filter was on for a press conference streamed by the Pakistani regional government, leaving people in splits.

