Photo of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau holding photographer’s newborn at meeting goes viral

Justin Trudeau’s official photographer shared the picture of the prime minister sitting at the PMO meeting holding his new born daughter in his lap. (Source: adamscotti/ Instagram) Justin Trudeau’s official photographer shared the picture of the prime minister sitting at the PMO meeting holding his new born daughter in his lap. (Source: adamscotti/ Instagram)

A photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is going viral after it emerged that he was helping a member of his staff during a meeting by holding the photographer’s four-week-old baby. The Prime Minister sat through an entire meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, while the baby’s father got a small break from his child-rearing duties.

Adam Scotti, Truedeau’s official photographer, recently took his infant to work and the politician and father-of-three took the baby while conducting a meeting. Scotti snapped two pictures and shared it on his personal Instagram account, earning plaudits for the prime minister.

The first photograph showed Trudeau looking at Baby Scotti, while the second one showed him talking to his Chief of Staff Katie Telford with the baby blissfully resting on his lap.

Watch the post here:

Thanking the prime minister for making it easier for the working dad “easing back into work slightly”, his official photographer wrote on Instagram that they kept the baby for an hour while he “caught up on office work and mom had a baby free two hour walk downtown!”. Replying to one comment on the post, he also joked, “allowed me to go refill my much needed caffeine supply 🤣”.

The post quickly caught the attention of many online. Many called Trudeau “a natural” with children, and others said it was a lovely photo for the child to look back on after he’s older. Here’s what people on Instagram said about the photos:

