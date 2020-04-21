Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s hair flip during media briefing is a hit on internet

Justin Trudeau’s gesture of sweeping his hair aside during a recent press briefing is going viral. (Source: Jason Hanson/ Facebook) Justin Trudeau’s gesture of sweeping his hair aside during a recent press briefing is going viral. (Source: Jason Hanson/ Facebook)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s briefing on the handling of the spread of Covid-19 in the nation was a hit on the internet, but not for what he said.

Trudeau, who has been working from home, routinely addresses members of the press from his cottage in Ottawa. At a recent briefing in which he announced financial support for indigenous small businesses, Trudeau had some strands of hair in his eyes due to the wind and he pushed his hair back. But the internet zoomed in on that one gesture.

Pretty soon there was a video of him performing the gesture in slow motion to background music. That inspired a whole series of videos on the Canadian prime minister moving hair out of his face.

The original video was viewed over 4 million times on Facebook alone, and has since been viewed on other social media like TikTok and Instagram.

While some internet users said he was the “hottest politician in the world”, others said “he really needs a haircut”. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

During the briefing, he also informed that the border between the US and Canada would remain closed for another 30 days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd