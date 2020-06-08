Canadian pilot draws ‘raised fist’ with flight path to support ‘Black Lives Matter‘protest

The 330 nautical mile flight pattern was in the form of a raised, clenched fist- a long-standing symbol of unity and resistance by the minorities. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Flight Aware) The 330 nautical mile flight pattern was in the form of a raised, clenched fist- a long-standing symbol of unity and resistance by the minorities. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Flight Aware)

A pilot in Canada showed his support for the ongoing anti-racism protests in the US by drawing out a raised fist with his flight path over the Nova Scotia skies.

Dimitri Neonakis flew a very specific 330 nautical mile pattern on June 4 that resembled the raised, clenched fist. The gesture is a long-standing symbol of unity and resistance by minorities.

The picture of the flight path was widely shared on social media after Flight Aware, a flight tracking site released it on Twitter.

Sharing images of the flight path on Facebook, Dimitri Neonakis said that it is ‘For George’.

“I see a World of one race in multi colours – this is the World I see, and this is my message!!” Neonakis wrote.



Many on social media who came across the picture praised the pilot for his creativity and said they supported his cause:

I love everything about this ✊🏽 — christinedele0n (@christinedele0n) June 4, 2020

This is amazing! — Adam Patterson 🇨🇦 (@adampatterson) June 4, 2020

What a heart of this Canadian pilot to ‘paint’ this symbol in support of #BlackLivesMatter, what skills in drafting to design the route, what skill as a pilot to complete it, hours of flight. — kevin russell (@kevinrns) June 6, 2020

That’s beautiful — Zorina Baksh (@Zorina_Baksh) June 4, 2020

This is so cool! Thank you, Canada! — Tammy Dzwilewski (@tdzwilewski) June 4, 2020

Shoutout to @DimitriNeonakis making this happen. — Brian Alkerton (@alkerton) June 4, 2020

#Resistance in AMERICA loves Canada! Canada inspires us! — HERE COMES THE SUN (@MountainDream90) June 4, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd