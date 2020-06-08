Canadian pilot draws ‘raised fist’ with flight path to support ‘Black Lives Matter‘protest

A pilot in Canada showed his support for the ongoing anti-racism protests in the US by drawing out a raised fist with his flight path over the Nova Scotia skies.
Dimitri Neonakis flew a very specific 330 nautical mile pattern on June 4 that resembled the raised, clenched fist. The gesture is a long-standing symbol of unity and resistance by minorities.
HAPPENING NOW In the skies over Halifax, Canada. https://t.co/v3ZPufQyEs pic.twitter.com/qdn459NpUz
— FlightAware (@flightaware) June 4, 2020
The picture of the flight path was widely shared on social media after Flight Aware, a flight tracking site released it on Twitter.
Sharing images of the flight path on Facebook, Dimitri Neonakis said that it is ‘For George’.
“I see a World of one race in multi colours – this is the World I see, and this is my message!!” Neonakis wrote.
Many on social media who came across the picture praised the pilot for his creativity and said they supported his cause:
I love everything about this ✊🏽
— christinedele0n (@christinedele0n) June 4, 2020
This is amazing!
— Adam Patterson 🇨🇦 (@adampatterson) June 4, 2020
What a heart of this Canadian pilot to ‘paint’ this symbol in support of #BlackLivesMatter, what skills in drafting to design the route, what skill as a pilot to complete it, hours of flight.
— kevin russell (@kevinrns) June 6, 2020
— daisha24 (@daisha24) June 6, 2020
That’s beautiful
— Zorina Baksh (@Zorina_Baksh) June 4, 2020
This is so cool! Thank you, Canada!
— Tammy Dzwilewski (@tdzwilewski) June 4, 2020
Shoutout to @DimitriNeonakis making this happen.
— Brian Alkerton (@alkerton) June 4, 2020
#Resistance in AMERICA loves Canada! Canada inspires us!
— HERE COMES THE SUN (@MountainDream90) June 4, 2020
— Nick #FBR #FBPE 🇦🇺 (@hazydav) June 5, 2020
