Monday, June 08, 2020
COVID19

Canadian pilot draws ‘raised fist’ with flight path to support ‘Black Lives Matter‘protest

Dimitri Neonakis took the very specific 330 nautical mile flight pattern over the Nova Scotia skies to honour Geroge Floyd.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 8, 2020 12:19:36 pm
Canadian Pilot, Flightpath, raised fists, US, Black lives matter, George Floyd death, US anti-racism protest, Trending news, Indian Express news. The 330 nautical mile flight pattern was in the form of a raised, clenched fist- a long-standing symbol of unity and resistance by the minorities. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Flight Aware)

A pilot in Canada showed his support for the ongoing anti-racism protests in the US by drawing out a raised fist with his flight path over the Nova Scotia skies.

Dimitri Neonakis flew a very specific 330 nautical mile pattern on June 4 that resembled the raised, clenched fist. The gesture is a long-standing symbol of unity and resistance by minorities.

The picture of the flight path was widely shared on social media after Flight Aware, a flight tracking site released it on Twitter.

Sharing images of the flight path on Facebook, Dimitri Neonakis said that it is ‘For George’.

“I see a World of one race in multi colours – this is the World I see, and this is my message!!” Neonakis wrote.

Many on social media who came across the picture praised the pilot for his creativity and said they supported his cause:

