Canadian man rescues three frozen kittens by pouring warm coffee on them

Kendall Diwisch shared details of the rescue on his Facebook page. He also posted a video of him pouring warm coffee around the kitten to free them from the ground. Kendall Diwisch shared details of the rescue on his Facebook page. He also posted a video of him pouring warm coffee around the kitten to free them from the ground.

A Canadian man is being praised after he rescued three kittens, who were frozen together, using a cup of warm coffee. Kendall Diwisch was out inspecting an oil well near Tomahawk in Alberta on January 22 when he came across the three kittens who were huddled together on the ground, said a Daily Mail report.

Diwisch posted pictures, and a video, of the rescue on Facebook. The video shows him approaching the three kittens and realising that they are frozen to the ground, he attempts to free them with his hands. He is able to free one of the cats, but the other two remain stuck.

Diwisch said he then went back to his truck and got a cup of warm coffee, that he poured around the kittens to free them.

Take a look at the video here:

In the video, the kittens can be seen licking the coffee off the ground as Diwisch waits for it to melt the ice. After extricating them, the man reportedly took them home to clean and feed them.

In an updated post, Diwisch said that all three kittens had been adopted.

“All three little rascals went to their new home today where they get to be together instead of separating them,” he wrote, adding, “All three are eating and drinking and very energetic.”

Diwisch was praised for his timely intervention and kindhearted gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd