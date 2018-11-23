Watch: Staff at Canadian jewellery store use swords to frighten robbers

In a video that’s being shared widely, three employees of a jewellery store in Canada are seen fighting off robbers with swords. When four men attempted to break into the Ashok Jewellers’ store in Mississauga, by breaking the glass panels of the outlet, the store’s staff charged at them with swords and prevented them from entering the shop.

“When we saw them coming in, that’s when we really took action and we rushed them,” Arjun Kumar, the son of the store’s owner, told CBC News.

Kumar said one of the men had a handgun and tried to fire, but the weapon jammed. “They had a gun but my main concern was, I wanted them to not get into my store,” he added.

The footage shows the masked robbers making repeated attempts to come in and scare the employees with a hammer but they flee after seeing the store’s employees threatening them with swords.

Footage from the store showed the four robbers arriving at the store in a dark SUV, and the local police force is using the footage to try and identify them. However, they have also appealed to the public and other store owners to be careful before charging armed robbers, as the consequences might be deadly.

While there were no injuries reported or property was stolen, Constable Danny Marttini from the Peel Police said they do not condone the use of swords by the store’s employees. “It could have easily turned into a completely different situation. We could have been looking at numerous people being injured,” she told Global News. “I have to say that property is not of equal value to a human being.”

Here’s the robbery attempt from the surveillance camera outside the store.

You can see four people trying to break in through the window.

Store owner tells me everyone is okay. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/8YNVZLkk7v — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) November 22, 2018

The store’s owners said the swords were a gift from a family friend, and said it was good luck that they were in the store at the time.

The videos of the attempted robbery have been shared widely online and many saw the funny side of it.

The robbers think the owners have run off….nope they only went and got their swords to fight them off …..good for them👏 https://t.co/DWA13IxObf — Shils 🐠 (@ShilsHakki) November 23, 2018

Wow. Those jewel thieves cannot have expected to be fought off with swords! Extraordinary. https://t.co/vSzyaDIZ2u — Karina O’Sullivan (@karinacomms) November 22, 2018

Best security system ever ⚔️ https://t.co/AFCkkHijs4 — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) November 22, 2018

the way he jumped back out the window tho 😂 https://t.co/rtIB0VdF7G — Raiyan ॐ (@RastafaRaiyan) November 22, 2018

Wow! Who needs a gun https://t.co/s3W95rkxuB — a guy named Tron (@edjunkiecom) November 23, 2018

Black Friday Sale. We’re Slashing Everything https://t.co/13q5gYxLh9 — Gearóid Miggan (@childishGearito) November 22, 2018

Tag yourself…

I’m guy who slips and falls with a sword trying to keep up with the cool things my friends are doing. https://t.co/IYftbRRQ8D — Andrew Ivimey (@Ivimey) November 23, 2018

To clarify why these guys might have swords: A lot of Indian jewellery stores/ wedding related shops have them cause they sell them to grooms. A sword (kirpan) is carried by grooms in Sikh wedding ceremonies. So that’s just my theory🤷🏾‍♀️ Still … crazy video https://t.co/MFAlHZkcQ2 — SimRan (@SimranRoohi) November 22, 2018

I know this is nothing to laugh about but it plays out like a slapstick movie, especially with the owner on the right in white coming out and slipping, and then thrusting his sword out the window after the would-be robber had already gone. https://t.co/mJBUasBwvh — Omer (@omerwahaj) November 22, 2018

Gotta keep that kirpan at the ready https://t.co/MiqTcShPLJ — Simrun Heir (@simbadthelazy) November 22, 2018

When you go to rob the jewelry store and tell em make me grill, but the dude behind the counter is a ninja. :)https://t.co/sNPpqFLedm https://t.co/n109ry38i9 — StillMe (@dutchess_becky) November 23, 2018

In July, an owner of another jewellery store metres away from Ashok Jewellers also reportedly fought off would-be robbers with swords.