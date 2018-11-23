Watch: Staff at Canadian jewellery store use swords to frighten robbers

Toggle Menu
The footage shows the masked robbers making repeated attempts to come in and trying to scare the store's employees with a hammer. However, they flee on seeing the store's employees with swords.

Police warned others not to take similar measure while facing armed robbers. (Representational image)

In a video that’s being shared widely, three employees of a jewellery store in Canada are seen fighting off robbers with swords. When four men attempted to break into the Ashok Jewellers’ store in Mississauga, by breaking the glass panels of the outlet, the store’s staff charged at them with swords and prevented them from entering the shop.

“When we saw them coming in, that’s when we really took action and we rushed them,” Arjun Kumar, the son of the store’s owner, told CBC News.

Kumar said one of the men had a handgun and tried to fire, but the weapon jammed. “They had a gun but my main concern was, I wanted them to not get into my store,” he added.

The footage shows the masked robbers making repeated attempts to come in and scare the employees with a hammer but they flee after seeing the store’s employees threatening them with swords.

Footage from the store showed the four robbers arriving at the store in a dark SUV, and the local police force is using the footage to try and identify them. However, they have also appealed to the public and other store owners to be careful before charging armed robbers, as the consequences might be deadly.

While there were no injuries reported or property was stolen, Constable Danny Marttini from the Peel Police said they do not condone the use of swords by the store’s employees. “It could have easily turned into a completely different situation. We could have been looking at numerous people being injured,” she told Global News. “I have to say that property is not of equal value to a human being.”

The store’s owners said the swords were a gift from a family friend, and said it was good luck that they were in the store at the time.

The videos of the attempted robbery have been shared widely online and many saw the funny side of it.

In July, an owner of another jewellery store metres away from Ashok Jewellers also reportedly fought off would-be robbers with swords.

