Family recreates opening sequence of The Simpsons, show’s makers and fans approve

A ‘bored’ Canadian family put their old Halloween costumes to good use during the ongoing lockdown to recreate the opening sequence from the hit animated show The Simpsons.

Author Joel A. Sutherland and his family (who are the same number as the The Simpsons) put on their costumes to come up with a brilliant low-cost recreation of the iconic opening sequence. So you have Bart writing on the board about practicing social distancing, Marge going shopping with Maggie, and Homer dealing with a bit of radioactive material (a sausage in this case) that went down his shirt.

They even nailed the end of the sequence with all the family members reaching the couch at the same time and all of them refusing to high-five.

Watch the video here:

And in case you don’t remember what the opening sequence looked like:

Sutherland said his three kids kept complaining that they were bored and so when his wife came across the costumes while cleaning the basement, an idea was born. The costumes had been worn only once so were in relatively good shape and everyone was on board with the recreation of the opening.

Replying to a question, the author said they rehearsed each scene only once or twice and and “then started recording”. He claimed they got most sequences right “in one take!”

Talking to Global News the 39-year-old said his wife Colleen and he were “trying to keep the kids from feeling any stress during this challenging time.”

“It’s hard for them to not have their activities or friends, so we thought that doing a video — which we would usually not have time for — would be a great way to look for the positives in this situation,” he said.

The makers of the award-winning show and its fans loved the parody. There were plenty of requests to make more Simpsons-based videos. The official handle of The Simpsons tweeted the video.

