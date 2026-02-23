‘Most painful moment of my career’: Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move ‘worst emotional experience’

He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI (Representational image/Pexels)

With artificial intelligence (AI) evolving with new tools, startups are opting for cost-efficient ways to run their companies. A Canada-based entrepreneur has sparked a fresh conversation around AI and job loss.

George Pu, founder of Founder Reality, penned a post on X, reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey and how he had to let go of his employees in 2023 due to AI. Calling it the “most painful moment” of his career, Pu wrote, “We went from 14 people to 5 in 2023,” he wrote, adding, “Then we didn’t hire again. For two years.”

However, Pu clarified that the decision stemmed from a survival mode to cut down revenue pressures and surging operational costs. He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years. “Used AI for everything we thought we needed people for. Best financial decision I ever made. Worst emotional experience I’ve been through. Nobody talks about how lonely the lean path gets,” Pu added.