‘Most painful moment of my career’: Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move ‘worst emotional experience’

The entrepreneur clarified that the decision stemmed from a survival mode to cut down revenue pressures and surging operational costs.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 04:49 PM IST
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AIHe also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI (Representational image/Pexels)
With artificial intelligence (AI) evolving with new tools, startups are opting for cost-efficient ways to run their companies. A Canada-based entrepreneur has sparked a fresh conversation around AI and job loss.

George Pu, founder of Founder Reality, penned a post on X, reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey and how he had to let go of his employees in 2023 due to AI. Calling it the “most painful moment” of his career, Pu wrote, “We went from 14 people to 5 in 2023,” he wrote, adding, “Then we didn’t hire again. For two years.”

However, Pu clarified that the decision stemmed from a survival mode to cut down revenue pressures and surging operational costs. He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years. “Used AI for everything we thought we needed people for. Best financial decision I ever made. Worst emotional experience I’ve been through. Nobody talks about how lonely the lean path gets,” Pu added.

See the post here:

Pu’s post resonated with several users, prompting an array of reactions over artificial intelligence. “Lean teams improve margins. AI increases leverage. But fewer people means more weight on you. Optimize for efficiency, but do not ignore the emotional cost,” a user warned.

“We had to cut 30-40% once, it’s such a painful experience. To me running out of money always felt like an invisible force of nature. Flip side, going from having a runway to “default alive” is magical,” another user commented. “yeah but everybody is talking about how this is going to end the economy as we know when all the companies are doing it. Not everybody can be an entrepreneur,” a third user noted.

Also Read | ‘If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral

Meanwhile, a new report from the Irish Department of Finance found that entry-level tech and finance workers in Ireland are losing their jobs due to AI. As reported by Fortune, young professionals, aged between 15 and 29, are going through one of the highest rates of job stagnation in the country.

In September last year, Geoffrey Hinton, colloquially known as the ‘Godfather of AI’, warned of the economic fallout due to the rapid development of artificial intelligence, leading to widespread unemployment.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
