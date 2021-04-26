scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 26, 2021
Latest news

Canadian dance group grooves to Tamil number, video impresses netizens

Shared on their group’s Instagram page 'Basement Gang', the three men effortlessly dance to the popular track, even acing the hook step of the song.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 26, 2021 6:13:09 pm
Canadian dance group vaathi coming dance cover, vaathi coming dance cover, vaathi dance cover, vaathi dance steps, Masters vaathi coming dance steps, vaathi coming dance video, viral video, Vijay movie dance cover, Trending news, Indian Express newsSince being shared online, the video has garnered almost 65,000 views.

A Canadian dance group grooving to a popular Tamil number has gone viral on social media, winning praise from viewers.

The video shows a group of men from Canada’s Toronto dancing to the popular Tamil song “Vaathi Coming” from the film Master.

Shared on their group’s Instagram page ‘Basement Gang’, the three men effortlessly dance to the popular track, even acing the hook step of the song. “Vaathi coming!” the group wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Many who came across the video lauded the group for their choreography and effortless performance. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered almost 65,000 views.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 26: Latest News

Advertisement
x