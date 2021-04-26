Canadian dance group grooves to Tamil number, video impresses netizens

Since being shared online, the video has garnered almost 65,000 views.

A Canadian dance group grooving to a popular Tamil number has gone viral on social media, winning praise from viewers.

The video shows a group of men from Canada’s Toronto dancing to the popular Tamil song “Vaathi Coming” from the film Master.

Shared on their group’s Instagram page ‘Basement Gang’, the three men effortlessly dance to the popular track, even acing the hook step of the song. “Vaathi coming!” the group wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video lauded the group for their choreography and effortless performance. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered almost 65,000 views.