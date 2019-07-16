Photo of Canadian couple kissing next to hunted lion is being criticised globally

A photo of a Canadian couple kissing passionately while sitting behind a dead lion they had hunted has left people across the world fuming online. Darren and Carolyn Carter, from Edmonton in Canada, recently took part in a tour organised by Legelela Safaris in South Africa where they shot and killed the lion.

The tour organiser is known to regularly post photos of grinning hunters along with their ‘trophies’. Sharing the photo of the Carters, the tour organisers wrote: “Hard work in the hot Kalahari sun…well done. A monster lion.”

Another photo of the dead lion was shared with the caption: “There is nothing like hunting the king of the jungle in the sands of the Kalahari.”

The captions, along with the photos, angered many online. People slammed the couple as well as the tour operators.

The couple, who run a taxidermy business, describe themselves as “passionate conservationists” despite their hunting expeditions. When asked about their decision to pose with the dead lion, Darren to Daily Mirror, “We aren’t interested in commenting on that at all. It’s too political.”

Ever since the backlash over the photo, the couple has made their Instagram profile private and the tour operator has taken down its Facebook page.