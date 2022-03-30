Canadian couple adopts rescue dog from India, video of their first meeting goes viral

Welcoming a new pet into a family is always special. However, for one couple, it was something extraordinary as their dog literally travelled across the world — from India to Canada — to arrive at its forever home. Now, a sweet video of the Canadians meeting their four-legged family member is melting hearts online.

While in India, people are mostly keen on buying foreign breeds of dogs, this couple is winning hearts online for their decision to adopt an Indian pariah stray rescued from the streets. After eagerly waiting for several months and getting done with a ton of paperwork, Havilah Heger Wiley and her husband Stephen finally got to meet the canine.

In an Instagram video, the young couple documented their unique day right from them nervously going to the airport to pick up the dog whom they have named Indy. The video shows the pooch gently approaching the couple coming out of the carrier and sniffing its new family members.

“A little shy at first, but didn’t take long to bond. Welcome home Indy,” the couple wrote in the caption. The dog was adopted through the Dharamsala Animal Rescue in India.

In another post delving more into Indy’s adoption story, the woman added that it took five days for the desi canine to reach her new home, including two days waiting for her connecting flight in Toronto. “She is gentle, sweet, goofy, and FULL of energy,” the woman added, describing their new pet.

Sharing more details about Indy’s rescue, Wiley said the dog was hit by a vehicle as a puppy in which a leg and its tail were injured. “Her tail never recovered and had to get amputated so now she has the cutest little stub tail,” Wiley said.

However, that didn’t deter the couple from adopting her. “We are SO obsessed and wildly in love,” the woman claimed.

The family has been sharing their daily adventures with the pooch from going on treks to the dog growing fond of digging the snow and meeting new friends in the neighbourhood. Their story has also inspired many to adopt Indian dogs not just in the country but also abroad.