This Canadian company wants to hire ‘candyologists’ to taste-test candies

A Canadian website is seeking to hire full-time and part-time candy and chocolate tasters, also known as ‘Candyologists’

Candy Funhouse, an Ontario-based online candy store, in a blog post, said the positions will offer $47 an hour to taste-test and review the company’s 3,000 candy and chocolate treats.

The position seeks candidates with “enthusiasm and eagerness to try confectionery products”. According to the job posting, interested candidates can send their application online till February 15.

