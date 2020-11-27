Canadian Army promotes polar bear to honorary master corporal on its birthday

Juno was adopted by the army shortly after she was born back in 2015, on Remembrance Day, the Canadian holiday for honouring armed forces members who died in the line of duty.

Juno, a polar bear at the Toronto Zoo, was promoted to the rank of honorary master corporal by the Canadian Army. The promotion came on the animal’s birthday, which falls on the country’s Remembrance Day.

Juno was adopted by the army shortly after she was born back in 2015, and was reportedly named after the Canadian landings on Juno Beach in World War II.

“Juno has reached a new milestone and was promoted by the Canadian Army from Honorary Corporal to the esteemed ranking of Honorary Master Corporal,” the zoo said on Facebook.

According to a CNN report, Juno and her brothers, Hudson and Humphrey, have been acting as “Arctic ambassadors” for polar bears around the world, helping spread awareness about climate change and the impact it has on the vulnerable species.

Before being promoted to honorary corporal by the army, Juno previously held the title of honorary private. Polar bears are the Canadian Army’s official mascot.

