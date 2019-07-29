Man caught with fake ID that has Chris Hemsworth’s photo, says his name is Thor Odinson

There are unusual fake ids and then there’s this case of a man who turned up at a marijuana dispensary with an identification card that had Chris Hemsworth’s photo, and claimed that the man’s name was Thor ‘Thunder’ Odinson.

Twitter user @cottoncandaddy said her sister works at a marijuana clinic where the man tried to use the fake identification card.

In her tweet she wrote: “my sister works for an online weed dispensary and I’m losing my mind right now” with a screenshot of the conversation they had about the fake identification card.

The identity card listed the man’s name “ODINSON, Thor Thunder” and his address as “69, hammer Ln, Calgary”.

my sister works for an online weed dispensary and I’m losing my mind rn pic.twitter.com/9TQhIPO16Q — sloane (sipihkopiyesis) (@cottoncandaddy) July 17, 2019

What’s worse, the expiry date on the identification card was 22 May 2017.

The terrible fake identity card was retweeted thousands of times and had people in splits.

the height and weight… — Jackson (@jackersonw) July 17, 2019

Thor. 6’8”, 150 lb. Checks out. — apocalypse meow (paco) (@ethical_toil) July 18, 2019

pretty sure i’ve seen this guy at the palomino — jozza 🐇 (@josiahhughes) July 18, 2019

Wait a second! They don’t let you smile in ID photos! Something is wrong! — Sonya B(lade) (@honey_child) July 18, 2019

To be fair, he was pretty stressed out in the last Avengers movie — AVERAGEJOE33 (@AVERAGEJOE33) July 18, 2019

Well that settles it then, somebody needs to sell Thor some weed. — for²est (@lofforrest) July 22, 2019

The drug was legalised in Canada in October 2018, making the country the world’s largest national marketplace for recreational marijuana. Legalisation of marijuana in Canada combined federal rules with varying provincial regulations.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had vowed to legalise cannabis in his 2015 election campaign. That pledge was aimed at taking profits away from organized crime and regulating the production, distribution and consumption of a product that millions of Canadians had been consuming illegally.

Under the norms in place, only adults over the age of 18 can purchase marijuana products, but the norms on age and where you can consume vary across the nation.