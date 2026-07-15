Watch: Canada wildfire engulfs freight train, crew calls for rescue

Authorities said three trains carrying flammable materials were halted near Ontario before being staged in the Allanwater Subdivision near Collins because of wildfire activity in the area.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 15, 2026 01:21 PM IST
Canada wildfire train videoThe railway incident comes as northwestern Ontario continues to battle a severe wildfire season, with 128 active wildfires burning across the region
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Dramatic videos showing a freight train passing through a corridor of raging wildfires in Canada’s Northern Ontario have gone viral, capturing flames burning on both sides of the railway tracks as crew members faced a tense situation amid fast-spreading forest fires.

Footage recorded from inside the train’s cab captured the windows glowing orange as thick smoke and towering flames engulfed the train. As the blaze intensified, one of the crew members could be heard saying, “This could potentially overtake us”.

Video captures crew’s desperate moments

Several clips showed the crew trapped inside what many described as a train “encased in flames.” In one video, a crew member is heard urgently speaking to an operator, asking for rescue as quickly as possible.

Another train can be seen passing the stranded train in the footage, though it does not appear to stop.

Watch the video:

 

How the incident unfolded

According to reports, the incident occurred after part of the train crew separated from the train to rescue a foreman. While attempting the operation in heavy smoke and extremely poor visibility, the detached locomotive reportedly collided with its own train.

The impact is believed to have sparked additional fires, forcing the crew to abandon the train and escape on foot. Despite the dramatic circumstances, all crew members survived safely, according to the Free Press Journal.

Wildfires force railway disruptions

Authorities said three trains carrying flammable materials were halted near Ontario before being staged in the Allanwater Subdivision near Collins because of wildfire activity in the area.

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The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said there was no immediate threat to the public, according to Mirror US.

The railway incident comes as northwestern Ontario continues to battle a severe wildfire season, with 128 active wildfires burning across the region. Several communities remain under evacuation orders as firefighters work to contain the fast-spreading blazes.

Police issue safety advisory

In a separate advisory, the OPP said emergency responders, railway officials, emergency management agencies, and other authorities are coordinating their response to assess the situation and maintain public safety.

The police have urged residents to stay away from the affected railway corridor, avoid entering the area for sightseeing or photography, follow all road closures and instructions issued by emergency personnel, and keep checking official updates as firefighting efforts continue.

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