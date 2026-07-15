Watch: Canada wildfire engulfs freight train, crew calls for rescue

The railway incident comes as northwestern Ontario continues to battle a severe wildfire season, with 128 active wildfires burning across the region

Dramatic videos showing a freight train passing through a corridor of raging wildfires in Canada’s Northern Ontario have gone viral, capturing flames burning on both sides of the railway tracks as crew members faced a tense situation amid fast-spreading forest fires.

Footage recorded from inside the train’s cab captured the windows glowing orange as thick smoke and towering flames engulfed the train. As the blaze intensified, one of the crew members could be heard saying, “This could potentially overtake us”.

Video captures crew’s desperate moments

Several clips showed the crew trapped inside what many described as a train “encased in flames.” In one video, a crew member is heard urgently speaking to an operator, asking for rescue as quickly as possible.