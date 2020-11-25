scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Why a town in Canada has signs warning drivers not let moose lick their cars

The sign, posted in the town of Jasper in Canada’s Alberta province asks drivers to keep a safe distance from the wild animals.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 25, 2020 3:39:09 pm
Canada, Moose warning, Moose licking cars for salt, Moose licking cars warning, Warning for drivers, Not let moose lick cars warning, Canada, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe animals have now discovered that motor vehicles too can offer a similar sodium-rich fix after driving through roads sprinkled with the snow-melting substance.

Pictures of an official sign from a Canadian town were widely shared on social media because it warned motorists not to let moose lick their cars.

The sign, posted in the town of Jasper in Canada’s Alberta province asks drivers to keep a safe distance from the wild animals. This is so that the animals don’t get a taste of the road salt that ends up on the sides of the car while driving through the alpine town. Salt is used to prevent ice from forming on roads in cold climates.

A Jasper national park spokesperson told CNN that the animal normally got their daily intake of salt from lakes in the park. But if they get a taste of salt on vehicles they could start consuming it in this manner more often, creating a potential risk for motorists and the moose.

“Oh hi, moose. We have strict instructions about your snack habits,” Twitter user Carolyn Campbell wrote while sharing images of the road sign and a photo of a moose.

According to a New York Post report, visitors to the national park often park by the side of the road to see moose. However, officials are now advising visitors to drive away if the animal seems to be getting too close.

Here’s how people reacted to the sign:

Authorities say the issue is important since moose sightings have recently been on the rise due to a fall in the wolf population. This they say only means the animals need to be given more space.

