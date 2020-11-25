Why a town in Canada has signs warning drivers not let moose lick their cars

The animals have now discovered that motor vehicles too can offer a similar sodium-rich fix after driving through roads sprinkled with the snow-melting substance.

Pictures of an official sign from a Canadian town were widely shared on social media because it warned motorists not to let moose lick their cars.

The sign, posted in the town of Jasper in Canada’s Alberta province asks drivers to keep a safe distance from the wild animals. This is so that the animals don’t get a taste of the road salt that ends up on the sides of the car while driving through the alpine town. Salt is used to prevent ice from forming on roads in cold climates.

A Jasper national park spokesperson told CNN that the animal normally got their daily intake of salt from lakes in the park. But if they get a taste of salt on vehicles they could start consuming it in this manner more often, creating a potential risk for motorists and the moose.

“Oh hi, moose. We have strict instructions about your snack habits,” Twitter user Carolyn Campbell wrote while sharing images of the road sign and a photo of a moose.

According to a New York Post report, visitors to the national park often park by the side of the road to see moose. However, officials are now advising visitors to drive away if the animal seems to be getting too close.

Here’s how people reacted to the sign:

The cars taste good. LET US LIVEE — GFUEL | Moosey (@ImMoosey) November 22, 2020

I see a bad ending happening for the Moose that licks a car pic.twitter.com/ZRsegeVXWk — Rubin Simpson (@RubinSimpson) November 16, 2020

Just gonna put this here pic.twitter.com/ZmueEDG8bz — afrobears (@afrobears) November 16, 2020

Serious question: How do you stop a 1,500-pound moose from doing anything it wants, including lick your car? — Sean Brodrick (@SeanBrodrick) November 20, 2020

Sign: Do not let moose lick your car Moose: pic.twitter.com/PNcEdAZzDk — Kevin ES (@HIKEVIN_) November 17, 2020

I think I need to know more.

Why does a moose want to lick your car? — RR Seattle (@RRalstonAgile) November 16, 2020

How, exactly, does one prevent a moose from doing so, if they have a mind to? — Dave (@dwagner00) November 16, 2020

Who is going to stop the moose if he really wants to? — Alyson Decker 🤦🏻♀️ (@AlysonDecker10) November 19, 2020

Authorities say the issue is important since moose sightings have recently been on the rise due to a fall in the wolf population. This they say only means the animals need to be given more space.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd