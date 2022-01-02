Video of Canadian stream quickly disappearing beneath ice goes viral

Jessie Uppal, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, explained what has been caught on camera is indeed a rare phenomenon that occurs when water bodies experience extremely cold temperatures.

As the temperature dipped to a new low at Squamish in Canada, frazil ice, which is somewhat of a rarity, was captured on camera. In a video in which the rare phenomenon has been captured, it looks as if a stream is instantly disappearing before the eyes as the snow covers the area

Sharing the video on Twitter, one user, Brad Atchison, wrote: “An example of rarely seen Frazil Ice from Shannon Falls in Squamish, BC yesterday morning. The stream disappears instantly before your eyes.” The video has taken the internet by storm.

Dismissing speculations that the video was fake, Atchinson wrote, “For my followers in here. I zoomed the original video in a tiny bit. A very few people thought it was fake and just reversed. Absolutely not! I would never have posted it if it was,” Atchison added.

The video has garnered over 8 lakh views so far. Netizens were amazed to watch the rare phenomenon. “Wow!! I’ve never heard of that but that is seriously cool,” commented a user.

Now This News reported that Squamish and nearby areas, including Vancouver, have witnessed record-breaking cold temperatures in the last week. Daily Hive had reported that Squamish recorded a temperature of -15ºC (5ºF) on December 27, breaking the record of -12.8ºC (approx 9ºF) which dated back to 1968.

Jessie Uppal, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, explained what has been caught on camera is indeed a rare phenomenon that occurs when water bodies experience extremely cold temperatures.

“The air temperature surrounding these streams is well below freezing and much colder in comparison to the water. These small bodies of water are supercooled, meaning the temperature of the water drops below its normal freezing point, but remains as a liquid,” Uppal was quoted as saying by The Weather Network.

He added, “This is where we start to see the formation of ice crystals on the surface of the water. These ice crystals are somewhat soft and have little structure to them. Since the flow of water is constant and turbulent, the soft ice crystals that do form are not able to completely freeze solid. With less turbulent streams, more ice is able to accumulate quicker, which created the illusion of a disappearing river.”