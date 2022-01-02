Hockey team manager finds woman who saved his life with message about cancerous mole

Nadia Popovici, a medical school aspirant in Canada, had no idea that her prognosis during a hockey game will save someone’s life. Popovici was attending a hockey game when she noticed a mole on a person’s neck that she thought might be cancerous.

Popovici, who has volunteering experience in oncology wards, wrote, “The mole on the back of your neck is cancer,” in enlarged fonts on her phone and knocked on the plexiglass behind the stands to get the stranger’s attention.

Amidst the chaos of an ice-hockey game, it was hard to reach the man’s attention but she persisted until finally, Brian Hamilton, who is the assistant equipment manager of the Vancouver Canucks, read her message.

Later, Hamilton consulted his team’s doctor who conducted a biopsy and found out that the mole was indeed cancerous. It was a malignant melanoma that would have penetrated deep in Hamiton’s skin with time. Fortunately, it was detected at an early stage and his life was saved. Hamilton and his family wanted to thank Popavici for detecting the mole but the problem was they didn’t know anything about her except that she was at the game.

On Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks tweeted a letter in which Hamilton revealed details of the life-saving incident. He also appealed to people to spread the word and help him connect with a “very special person” who had changed his life.

Within hours, the hockey community online found Popavici as her mother got to know about the message through the ‘Ladies of the Kraken’ Facebook group. Soon Hamilton was able to thank Popavici in person.

Two hockey teams, Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken, announced during a game that they will give Popovici a 10,000-dollar scholarship to cover her medical school costs.