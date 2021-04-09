scorecardresearch
Friday, April 09, 2021
Canada choreographer does it again, does Bhangra on snow after second jab of Covid vaccine

Grooving to the traditional dhol beats, Pandher's dance moves instantly spread joy among netizens who were quite pleased after watching the viral clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 9, 2021 5:55:25 pm
Gurdeep Pandher, Punjabi dance choreographer, Punjabi celebrations, Punjab bhangra, Punjabi music, indian express"This is how I felt after getting my first dose. Now I can't wait for my second one!" read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Not too long ago, dance choreographer Gurdeep Pandher had created quite a buzz on social media after he uploaded a video of himself doing bhangra on a snow-covered terrain after his first Covid-19 vaccine shot. Now, a month after the first video went viral, the Canada-based dancer has posted a similar clip after getting his second jab.

“Today, I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake in the lap of pure nature to dance Punjabi Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I’m dispatching to Canada and beyond for everyone’s good health,” he wrote while sharing the clip, which has now garnered over 2 lakh views.

Watch the video here:

Grooving to the traditional dhol beats, Pandher’s dance moves instantly spread joy among netizens who were quite pleased after watching the viral clip. However, many also advised the choreographer to rest post the vaccination.

“Thank you for sharing your joy! Now get some soup and have a nap. Antibodies coming soon!” wrote a user while another tweeted, “Rest up, Gurdeep, and no more Bhangra until you nap!”

