Canada choreographer does it again, does Bhangra on snow after second jab of Covid vaccine

Not too long ago, dance choreographer Gurdeep Pandher had created quite a buzz on social media after he uploaded a video of himself doing bhangra on a snow-covered terrain after his first Covid-19 vaccine shot. Now, a month after the first video went viral, the Canada-based dancer has posted a similar clip after getting his second jab.

“Today, I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake in the lap of pure nature to dance Punjabi Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I’m dispatching to Canada and beyond for everyone’s good health,” he wrote while sharing the clip, which has now garnered over 2 lakh views.

Today, I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake in the lap of pure nature to dance Punjabi Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I’m dispatching to Canada and beyond for everyone’s good health.

YouTube: https://t.co/xGalq3TbEH pic.twitter.com/GvivlIk5KY — Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) April 7, 2021

Grooving to the traditional dhol beats, Pandher’s dance moves instantly spread joy among netizens who were quite pleased after watching the viral clip. However, many also advised the choreographer to rest post the vaccination.

“Thank you for sharing your joy! Now get some soup and have a nap. Antibodies coming soon!” wrote a user while another tweeted, “Rest up, Gurdeep, and no more Bhangra until you nap!”

You are a gift to the world Gurdeep. Thank you for your endless joy. — Laura T (@lgtwriter) April 7, 2021

This is how I felt after getting my first dose. Now I can’t wait for my second one! Beautiful. — Thom Bird (@ThomboyD) April 7, 2021

I was about to say the same! Rest up, Gurdeep, and no more Bhangra until you nap! — RockShrimp (@LaFeinman) April 7, 2021

Greetings from Paris, France 🙏🏻Your Bhangra dancing and pure joy of life keep me and so many others going! Keep dancing and bringing joy to the world! Thankyou so much for sharing your joyful dancing with everyone. And huge congratulations on your second COVID vaccine dose! ❤️🙏🏻 — Lisa Lindqvist (@lisa_lindqvist) April 7, 2021

Congratulations on your second dose of vaccine and thank you for sharing the joy and positivity — Leila (@LCook78671445) April 7, 2021