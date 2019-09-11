Canadian thief becomes sitting duck after leaving photocopy of face behind

A thief in Canada made himself a sitting duck and gave a vital clue to the police after leaving behind a photocopy of his face at the place he broke in. 54-year-old Gary Lambe allegedly broke into a commercial property in Toronto, ate some food and made a photocopy of his face before leaving the premises.

The Toronto Police released the image of the man requesting people to identify the suspect. “The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in a Break and Enter investigation. On Friday, August 23, 2019, officers responded to a call for a break and enter in the Dufferin Street and Ridelle Avenue area,” read the release by the police department.

With the help of the photocopy, it did not take long for the police to identify and arrest the man. They later released an update confirming the name of the man and his arrest. “Gary Samuel Lambe, 54, of Toronto, was arrested on an unrelated matter.” According to the police report, the Lambe has been charged with breaking and entering and failing to comply with probation.

However, this is not the first time a felon has managed to amuse with their actions. Last year, a robber in Tamil Nadu left netizens in splits after he used a transparent plastic bag as his camouflage, during the theft.