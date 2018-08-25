VIDEO: When Ontario police pulled over batmobile but for a selfie with the Batman!

The OPP spokesperson said in a statement confirmed the officer pulled him over and asked for a photo. (Source: ThegoddamnBatmanuel/ Instagram) The OPP spokesperson said in a statement confirmed the officer pulled him over and asked for a photo. (Source: ThegoddamnBatmanuel/ Instagram)

It’s not unusual for cops to chase down Batman in Gotham city. However, it could be quite surprising if the police stopped a batmobile outside the comic world. But it seems it really happened in Canada recently going by one viral video. The footage shows a female police officer walking up to the replica of a Michael Keaton-era Batmobile, and before you know it, Batman quickly jumps out and starts talking to the cop! Nope, we aren’t kidding. And just like you, the onlooker who recorded the video seemed flipping out too.

The video started doing rounds on Instagram and topped on Reddit, with many wondering why the Dark Knight was pulled by the officer. And it now seems, it wasn’t because he broke the law but was because the officer wanted a selfie with the man himself!

According to Toronto Sun, the Ontario Provincial Police officer pulled him over in Caledon. The man, Stephen Lawrence, who is popularly known as Brampton Batman was driving from a car show in Parry Sound in full costume back home to Brampton. Being tailed by many enthusiasts for a photo, he was concerned and asked the officer for assistance when he pulled up next to her at a light. “Lawrence flagged down the first officer he saw and asked if she could give him a police escort,” the report added.

He told Global News that the officer escorted him for a short distance and sometime later put on the emergency lights, signalling him to pull over. “I jumped out and asked if everything was OK and the officer said, ‘I would like to not miss my opportunity and get a photograph with you,” he told the news outlet.

Paul Nancekivell, a spokesperson for the OPP Caledon confirmed the news to the media. He said he saw nothing wrong with it and that it was an act of “building community relations.”

Lawrence said he did not want the cop to get in any trouble because if he were in that position, he would do the same thing.

As “Brampton Batman,” he often does charity events and visits hospitals and other places to spread a smile. He is quite known in the neighbourhood and enjoys being a part of the community.

“There were no charges or anything untoward about his driving. She’s a new officer to the area and transferred from Toronto Police, so it was more like, driving through and then, ‘What the heck is that?’” Nancekivell clarified to the media.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd