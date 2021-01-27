Can you spot the snake in this picture?

The hidden snake was later revealed in another post.

An Australian snake-catching service shared a picture of a snake hiding in the woods and asked netizens to spot it. But the post left many scratching their heads.

“Spot the snake. See how you go with this one. Bonus points for being able to name the species as well,” read the caption of the post by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7.

The photo, which has now gone viral on social media, features forest foliage with fallen leaves branches and twigs around it. Surely, there is a snake somewhere but can you spot it? Here, take a look at the picture here:

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens trying to spot the snake.

While many were unable to find the reptile, some found more than one snake in the picture.

The correct spot of the snake was later revealed in another post. Here, take a look: