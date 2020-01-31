Follow Us:
Friday, January 31, 2020
Must Read

Can you spot the camouflaged lizard in this viral picture?

Ever ready for a challenge, netizens quickly started looking for the camouflaged reptile and posting their answers. While many were able to find the lizard, others struggled to do so.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 31, 2020 1:03:20 pm
lizard, can you spot the lizard, find the lizard, puzzle, viral puzzle, trending, indian express, indian express news Were you able to spot the lizard? If not, check the last tweet for the reveal.

While puzzles and games often trend on social media, a PhD student at the University of Arizona’s School of Natural Resources and the Environment keeps her followers engaged by sharing interesting illusions and fun games using hashtag #FindThatLizard. Every week, Earyn McGee tweets a different picture of a lizard hiding in a picture and challenging her followers to find it.

“This week you’re searching for Sceloporus graciosus, the common sagebrush lizard (see last rt for reference) @Yara_Haridy found this individual in Dinasaur National Park! You’ll have until 9 pm to #FindThatLizard. Post guesses in the comments with #FoundThatLizard. Good luck!” tweeted McGee while sharing an image.

Ever ready for a challenge, netizens quickly started looking for the camouflaged reptile and posting their answers. While many were able to find the lizard, others struggled to do so.

While some were able to find the lizard, many could not. Here, take a look at the solution of the puzzle, which McGee posted later:

Do you like solving such puzzles online? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 31: Latest News

Advertisement