Can you spot the camouflaged lizard in this viral picture?

While puzzles and games often trend on social media, a PhD student at the University of Arizona’s School of Natural Resources and the Environment keeps her followers engaged by sharing interesting illusions and fun games using hashtag #FindThatLizard. Every week, Earyn McGee tweets a different picture of a lizard hiding in a picture and challenging her followers to find it.

“This week you’re searching for Sceloporus graciosus, the common sagebrush lizard (see last rt for reference) @Yara_Haridy found this individual in Dinasaur National Park! You’ll have until 9 pm to #FindThatLizard. Post guesses in the comments with #FoundThatLizard. Good luck!” tweeted McGee while sharing an image.

This week you’re searching for Sceloporus graciosus, the common sagebrush lizard (see last rt for reference) @Yara_Haridy found this individual in Dinasaur Ntl Park! You’ll have until 9pm to #FindThatLizard. Post guesses in the comments with #FoundThatLizard. Good luck! 🦎💜 pic.twitter.com/DeNixIe4fZ — Earyn McGee, Lizard lassoer, MSc🦎🦎🦎 (@Afro_Herper) January 29, 2020

Ever ready for a challenge, netizens quickly started looking for the camouflaged reptile and posting their answers. While many were able to find the lizard, others struggled to do so.

Found that lizard! First time ever🦎 https://t.co/dSNtIXItkQ — visfor (@visforvan) January 30, 2020

#FoundThatLizard! I love this game – my Thursday morning oasis of calm! https://t.co/cuxLvQA4c3 — Jeanette Hall (@JeanetteHall9) January 30, 2020

I totally did not #FindThatLizard . I’m pretty useless at this game but thoroughly enjoy it nonetheless. 🦎 https://t.co/qpkYRuzWPw — Tracy Craig (@astrolabe_cat) January 30, 2020

While some were able to find the lizard, many could not. Here, take a look at the solution of the puzzle, which McGee posted later:

