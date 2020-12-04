Can you guess the time in CIA’s photo challenge?

Though the correct answer did not guarantee a job, it sure left netizens occupied. (Source: CIA/Twitter)

Besides dealing with secretive missions, the US Central Intelligence Agency also knows how to engage its followers on Twitter with puzzles. Recently, the CIA posted a wintery scene of a town and challenged its followers to guess the time. And netizens surely did not disappoint.

“Put your analysis skills to the test. What time is it in the photo?” read the caption of the poll which was tweeted with three answer options — 3 pm, 11 am or 7 am. The picture shows a small town with icy roads, snow-covered vehicles and deserted ski lifts running next to a hillside. Can you guess the right answer?

Once shared, netizens did not take time to respond to the poll and even came up with explanations to their answers. Before scrolling down to know the answer, here are some of the many responses to the viral post:

The cars in the parking lot have snow on hoods. Long shadows. Nobody’s skiing yet. Only 1 car on the road. No pedestrians. My initial guess was, midnight in 1 of those climes where the sun’s up all year round in winter. Second best guess wd be early as possible in the morning. — Timothy Sandefur (@TimothySandefur) December 1, 2020

3pm is the sunset in scandinavian and northern russia, this can be a commercial street in a small town, and we dont know if they are school busses. maybe just inter city busses — Azim (@A_z_im) December 1, 2020

No, because in the upper norther latitudes (indicated by the scandinavian houses), in winter the sun isn’t even up at 7:00, and sets around 4:00. 3:00 is the best guess — Person Woman Man Camera TB!!! (@jasfile) December 1, 2020

Plus, I’d imagine the ski resort would be much busier if it were later in the day! — sara boVAY (@sabotweet) December 1, 2020

That was my 1st thought then i saw the shadows which you’re not going to get at 7 am (the sun is obviously higher in the sky) the bus isn’t arriving w/passengers it’s arriving to p/u passengers. Why the lights are on, whole ‘nother mystery & w/o asking PUD wtf we’ll never know 😂 — Candy (@candymh46) December 1, 2020

I went for 7.00. Cars off the road. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) December 1, 2020

The correct answer is 7 am.

After revealing the answer, another tweet by the agency read, “Most of you guessed correctly. Seems like you all have an eye for this. You should check out our careers page.” Though the correct answer did not guarantee a job, it sure left netizens put on their thinking caps.

Most of you guessed correctly. Seems like you all have an eye for this. You should check out our careers page: https://t.co/BnsTZcZxXs#DiscovertheCIA — CIA (@CIA) December 1, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd