Friday, December 04, 2020
Can you guess the time in CIA’s photo challenge?

The picture shows a small town with icy roads, snow-covered vehicles and deserted ski lifts running next to a hillside. Can you guess the right answer?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 4, 2020 8:09:26 pm
Though the correct answer did not guarantee a job, it sure left netizens occupied.

Besides dealing with secretive missions, the US Central Intelligence Agency also knows how to engage its followers on Twitter with puzzles. Recently, the CIA posted a wintery scene of a town and challenged its followers to guess the time. And netizens surely did not disappoint.

“Put your analysis skills to the test. What time is it in the photo?” read the caption of the poll which was tweeted with three answer options — 3 pm, 11 am or 7 am. The picture shows a small town with icy roads, snow-covered vehicles and deserted ski lifts running next to a hillside. Can you guess the right answer?

 

Once shared, netizens did not take time to respond to the poll and even came up with explanations to their answers. Before scrolling down to know the answer, here are some of the many responses to the viral post:

The correct answer is 7 am.

After revealing the answer, another tweet by the agency read, “Most of you guessed correctly. Seems like you all have an eye for this. You should check out our careers page.” Though the correct answer did not guarantee a job, it sure left netizens put on their thinking caps.

