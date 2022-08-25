scorecardresearch
Can you find three apples in a field of tomatoes? Illustrator shares puzzle on Instagram

Gergely Dudás, an artist and illustrator, posted a painting of a large number of tomatoes in a field and he posed a challenge to his 46,000 Instagram followers.

apples in a field of tomatoes, puzzle, brainteaser, solve, illustrator, Instagram, viral, trendingCan you spot the three apples in a maze of tomatoes?

For many, finding an answer to a puzzle or brainteaser is a fun stress-buster. If you are among those who love to solve a puzzle, then this seemingly simple illustration of tomatoes may look easy at first. However, one has to look quite closely and scrutinise it to find the solution.

“Can You find THREE APPLES?” he captioned the post. Shared on August 16, it has received more than 1,300 likes so far.

“Found them all! Slowly getting a groove for this and living it,” commented an Instagram user. “Yes!! I can. I found them,” wrote another. “My brain is hurting,” said a third.

Gergely Dudás posted the solution to the puzzle on his website.

Earlier this year, IFS officer Susanta Nanda had shared a stunning photograph which had puzzled netizens. He posed a challenge of determining the number of elephants in a photo. The perfectly synchronised shot left netizens scratching their heads about the number of elephants in the frame.

