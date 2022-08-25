Can you find three apples in a field of tomatoes? Illustrator shares puzzle on Instagram

For many, finding an answer to a puzzle or brainteaser is a fun stress-buster. If you are among those who love to solve a puzzle, then this seemingly simple illustration of tomatoes may look easy at first. However, one has to look quite closely and scrutinise it to find the solution.

Gergely Dudás, an artist and illustrator, posted a painting of a large number of tomatoes in a field and he posed a challenge to his 46,000 Instagram followers. In the illustration, he also painted three apples. So, the challenge is to spot the three apples in a maze of tomatoes. Are you up for the challenge?

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gergely Dudás (@thedudolf)

“Can You find THREE APPLES?” he captioned the post. Shared on August 16, it has received more than 1,300 likes so far.

“Found them all! Slowly getting a groove for this and living it,” commented an Instagram user. “Yes!! I can. I found them,” wrote another. “My brain is hurting,” said a third.

Gergely Dudás posted the solution to the puzzle on his website.

Earlier this year, IFS officer Susanta Nanda had shared a stunning photograph which had puzzled netizens. He posed a challenge of determining the number of elephants in a photo. The perfectly synchronised shot left netizens scratching their heads about the number of elephants in the frame.